Highlights Arsenal are eager to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during 2024 summer transfer window, and are willing to meet his £250,000 per-week demands, alongside Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Struggles in the No. 9 department have prompted the Gunners' interest, with Mikel Arteta said to be a fan of the centre-forward.

Osimhen reportedly prefers a move to the Premier League, increasing hopes of a deal being struck at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal can’t be ruled out of the race to sign Victor Osimhen at the Emirates Stadium during the 2024 summer transfer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs reveals that they would be willing to pay the striker’s wage demands, alongside Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners are looking to add a world-class centre-forward to Mikel Arteta’s squad after struggling with various issues in the No. 9 department throughout the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal are enjoying another positive season in the Premier League and are looking to go one better than last term and secure their first top-flight title since 2004. Osimhen is enjoying another productive campaign with Napoli but could be set to depart the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona when the summer rolls around.

Arsenal in the race to sign Osimhen

Following Arsenal’s struggles in the centre-forward department throughout the 2023/24 season, it’s unsurprising that the north London outfit are being linked with a move for one of the continent’s most coveted strikers. Gabriel Jesus has been battling a knee injury for the past few weeks, but Arteta has insisted that this remains a “short-term” issue. The 26-year-old’s absences mean that Eddie Nketiah has had to fill the void this term occasionally but has only managed to score five goals in 23 Premier League appearances, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United in October 2023.

Therefore, Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Napoli striker Osimhen. However, TEAMtalk claims that the Gunners currently trail Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race for the 25-year-old. Meanwhile, reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG are considering making an offer for Osimhen, who will leave Napoli this summer.

Arsenal are said to have held conversations with the Nigeria international’s camp, with Arteta believed to be a big fan of the centre-forward. However, the report states that Osimhen, who reportedly has a £112m release clause, wants a switch to Chelsea amid interest from the Gunners and PSG, with the player keen to showcase his skills in the Premier League, a division he grew up watching.

The same outlet claims that the Blues are working ‘tirelessly’ to pull off the deal and have called on the help of John Obi Mikel and Didier Drogba to help persuade the striker, dubbed a “complete player” by Gianfranco Zola, to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (5th February) that Arsenal could switch their attention to Brentford striker Ivan Toney instead of Osimhen. But with over three months to go until the summer window opens for business, there will surely be plenty of twists and turns.

Gabriel Jesus vs Victor Osimhen - 2023/24 stats Gabriel Jesus (Premier League) Victor Osimhen (Serie A) Appearances 13(4) 11(2) Minutes 1099 997 Goals 4 7 Assists 3 2 Yellow cards 5 2 Red cards 0 1 Shots per game 2.4 3.3 Key passes per game 1.4 0.7 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.5 Fouled per game 1.5 1.2 Overall rating 7.07 6.73 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 23-02-24

Ben Jacobs - Osimhen’s priority is a move to the Premier League amid Arsenal’s interest

Jacobs insists that Arsenal cannot be ruled out of the race for Osimhen’s signature despite claims that Chelsea are leading the competition. The journalist has been told that the striker would be looking for a weekly salary of around £250,000 at his next club. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“We still can't rule out Arsenal in the race for Osimhen. It’s also true that PSG have Osimhen very, very high on their list of targets and can move in the market because they will free up money due to Kylian Mbappe’s departure. I'm still told by sources that Osimhen’s priority is the Premier League, which is encouraging for Chelsea and Arsenal. He would be looking for about £250,000 per week, which Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG would all be happy to pay.”

Arsenal didn’t spend any money on first-team incomings during the 2024 winter transfer window, hinting they are preparing for another busy summer. The Gunners acquired the services of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya during the last summer market, providing Arteta with a new core to his starting lineup.

Reports in Spain (via Football365) have claimed that Arsenal are lining up a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, with Arteta keen on recruiting a new centre-forward. The report adds that any deal with the Villans would be difficult to reach, with the West Midlands likely to demand more than €100m (£85m). However, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (22nd February) that Watkins is unlikely to be a “prime candidate” on Arsenal’s transfer shortlist this summer.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has also reported that Arsenal are determined to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer. But the Belgium international won’t come cheap, with the Toffees slapping an £80m price tag on his head.