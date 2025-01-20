Arsenal have held 'informal talks' over Botafogo striker Igor Jesus - the Gunners view the Brazilian as an alternative to targets such as Benjamin Sesko, according to journalist Eduardo Burgos.

Sesko isn't expected to be on the move this month despite talk of the North Londoners swooping for the RB Leipzig forward. GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that a summer transfer is more likely for the 21-year-old Slovenian.

This puts Mikel Arteta under pressure to secure an offensive signing before the winter window closes on February 3. He's without Gabriel Jesus (ACL rupture) for the rest of the season, while Bukayo Saka (hamstring) is sidelined until March at the earliest.

Burgos: Arsenal Are Interested In Igor Jesus

The Versatile Brazilian Is On The Gunners' Radar

Burgos reports that Arsenal have entered the race for Igor Jesus and have been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old throughout the season. He could be an alternative to Sesko or Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson.

Igor Jesus has been impressive in Brazilian Serie A, displaying his versatility, which Arteta may desire. He's predominantly a centre-forward but can also play out wide, which could help the club deal with Jesus and Saka's absences.

He bagged five goals and three assists in 22 games in the Brazilian top-flight last season. He was part of the Botafogo side that won Copa Libertadores, managing an impressive three goals and two assists in six games during the tournament.

Igor Jesus Stats (Brazilian Serie A 2024-25) Appearances 22 Goals 5 Expected Goals 6.87 Scoring Frequency 293min Goals Per Game 0.2 Shots Per Game 2.6 Shots On Target Per Game 1.1 Goal Conversion 9% Ground Duels Won 2.8 (47%) Aerial Duels Won 2.1 (37%)

Everton were linked with Igor Jesus last month, but the Toffees' financial limitations mean a move is unlikely, especially up against Arsenal. He was valued at over £16.5 million (€20 million) at the time and that fee is likely to rise if more clubs join the race.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 20/01/2025.

