Highlights Arsenal duo Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares could stay at the Emirates Stadium until 2023/24 season.

Head coach Mikel Arteta may want to keep them for squad depth purposes, but offers could still be considered.

The Gunners are also looking to tie young prospects, such as Amario Cozier-Duberry, to long-term deals.

Arsenal duo Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares could remain at the Emirates Stadium until the end of the 2023/24 season, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth suggests they are unlikely to be sold in the coming days.

Head coach Mikel Arteta is looking to win the Gunners’ first league title since 2004 and hopes that a recent 3-1 victory over Liverpool has thrown them back into title contention.

Arsenal came close to winning the Premier League during the 2022/23 season but were pipped to the post by eventual treble winners Manchester City. Elneny and Soares have barely played a part in the north London outfit’s top-flight campaign this term and could seek a departure in the coming days or in the summer.

Elneny and Soares linked with Arsenal departures

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal endured a quiet 2024 winter transfer window at the Emirates Stadium, given their heavy spending and productive market during the summer of 2023. Goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson would become the only departure in January, leaving the club on a permanent deal to sign for Danish outfit Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Elneny and Soares remain linked with moves away from the club. The Premier League’s transfer window closed on 1st February, but other markets across the continent remain open, leaving the potential of exits a possibility.

Before the winter market opened, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Elneny was attracting concrete interest from Trabzonspor, with Besiktas, Galatasaray and Saudi clubs exploring a move. The Turkish transfer window remains open until 9th February. However, the Saudi window closed on 30th January, limiting room for departures in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Record (via Sport Witness) claims that Soares turned down a move to Benfica after exploratory talks over a move to the Lisbon giants took place towards the end of the window. The 32-year-old has made it known that he wants a lucrative contract offer in what could be his last deal in professional football.

Romano had told GIVEMESPORT in January that Soares would likely leave Arsenal during the winter transfer window. However, the former Portugal international is yet to depart the Emirates Stadium and could remain with the Gunners until the end of the campaign.

Elneny and Soares's Arsenal contracts expire in the summer, meaning the £130,000-per-week duo can negotiate a pre-contract with clubs abroad.

Cedric Soares - season-by-season Arsenal Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2019-20 5 1 0 0 2020-21 10 0 1 1 2021-22 21 1 1 3 2022-23 2 0 0 0 2023-24 0 0 0 0 Total 38 2 2 4 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 07-02-24

Dharmesh Sheth - Arteta could choose to keep Elneny and Soares this season

Sheth has opened up all possibilities for the immediate futures of Elneny and Soares at Arsenal but hints that Arteta could keep the duo for squad depth purposes. However, the Sky Sports reporter also hints that any offers will be considered ahead of their free departures in the summer. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“Elneny and Soares have always been looked at for potential departures, among others. There's every chance there that they'll keep the squad intact because if they couldn't bring in players in those positions, letting squad players like that go, even though they've hardly played, if at all, I just wonder whether Arteta will think that he'll leave himself short if he was to allow these guys to leave. But of course, if a good enough offer comes in [they might sell] because there's a chance they won't get any money for these players come the summer. So, it's interesting to see what would happen with that.”

Arsenal’s quiet 2024 winter transfer window means they can turn their attentions to their Premier League title challenge for the remainder of the season. Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT (6th February) that he believes the Gunners are a better side than Liverpool, whom they dismantled 3-1 on 4th February.

The Reds lead the Premier League title race and sit two points above third-placed Arsenal. However, Arsenal must also topple Manchester City, who sit level on points with Arteta’s side, having played a game less than the north London outfit.

Arsenal are also looking to tie some of their youngest prospects down to long-term deals, to warn suitors off their services. Romano has revealed that the Gunners are in talks to complete a new deal for Amario Cozier-Duberry. The 18-year-old is also being courted by Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ajax, Anderlecht and Borussia Dortmund ahead of a potential free transfer in June, should talks break down.