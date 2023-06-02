Arsenal are expected to tie William Saliba down to a new Emirates Stadium contract even though 'his head could potentially be turned' by Paris Saint-Germain, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

After handing long-term deals to Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale in recent weeks, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is eager to see Saliba pen fresh terms.

Arsenal transfer news - William Saliba

According to The Sun, PSG are monitoring Saliba's situation as Arsenal are struggling to convince him to sign a new contract.

The report suggests the north Londoners are preparing to offer a deal worth £120,000-per-week, but technical director Edu has been left shocked by the demands being made by the Frenchman's representatives and an agreement is not close to being reached.

It appears that PSG are not Saliba's only suitors as uncertainty over his future has led to three unnamed clubs enquiring over his availability.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that handing the central defender a new contract is a 'priority' for Arsenal.

Saliba is set to enter the final 12 months of his deal, which is worth £40,000-per-week, meaning the Gunners could look to cash in during the transfer window if they cannot find a compromise in negotiations.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Saliba?

Jacobs understands that Saliba is on PSG's list of summer targets and, in a boost for the Ligue 1 giants, a move to the Parc des Princes could be of interest.

But the journalist is still confident that Arsenal will eventually see the 22-year-old commit his long-term future to the club.

When asked how desperate Arsenal are to tie Saliba down to a new contract, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "That will be one of their big priorities because there, naturally, is other interest, particularly from PSG.

"PSG have a very new model and philosophy to buy young and, where possible, to buy French. Saliba ticks both boxes. Given the fact that he likes playing in France, and that I think he was only born about six kilometres from the centre of Paris, his head could potentially be turned if nothing is resolved with Arsenal.

"Saliba has got all the cards because everyone knows how phenomenal he's been this season. Everyone knows when he's been out injured, how badly he's been missed. There will be enough other interest that he'll also have leverage.

"I expect Arsenal to get that done, so I certainly wouldn't fearmonger and suggest that somebody is going to be able to prise him away. But it's still something that Arsenal have to address in order to secure him as part of their project because he's proven so vital this season."

Would Saliba's exit come as a huge blow for Arsenal?

Sofascore data highlights that Saliba helped Arsenal to keep 11 clean sheets in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign, averaging three clearances and 1.3 tackles per outing.

The France international's importance to the Gunners is emphasised by the fact they only kept two clean sheets after he suffered a season-ending injury in March, which saw the north Londoners' title bid come to an end.

Saliba also showed that he is a dangerous presence from set-pieces, having scored three goals in 33 appearances.

After joining in a £27million deal from Saint-Etienne in 2019, this proved to be the defender's breakthrough season, so his departure would come as a crushing blow.