Arsenal are expected to launch a bid for Declan Rice after West Ham United compete in the Europa Conference League final as he has been identified as Mikel Arteta's 'top target' at the Emirates Stadium, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners missed out on the Premier League title, after finishing five points adrift of Manchester City despite leading the way for extensive periods, so technical director Edu is expected to be busy in the transfer market.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal will step up their pursuit of Rice after West Ham bring the curtain down on their season in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

The report suggests the north Londoners will push to strike a deal worth closer to £90million despite the Hammers holding out for £120million, while Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also interested in the central midfielder.

Although Arsenal are facing stiff competition for Rice's signature, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners are leading the race to strike a deal.

It is understood that the England international will snub a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich due to his desire to remain in the Premier League.

Rice is set to enter the final 12 months of his West Ham contract, which is worth £60,000-per-week, but his current employers have an option to trigger a one-year extension.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Rice?

Taylor believes Arsenal could head to the negotiating table maybe even as soon as in the next 48 hours as they are expected to make an offer for Rice after the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday night.

The respected journalist feels a delayed proposal for the 24-year-old is the key reason for Granit Xhaka's £13million move to Bayer Leverkusen being put on hold.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I think we can expect them to launch a bid for Rice after the Europa Conference League final. I think that's been pretty clear now for about a week or so.

"Rice is Arteta's top target and that is probably why we're seeing the Leverkusen move for Xhaka being held off at the moment."

Would Rice be an upgrade on Xhaka?

According to FBref, Rice averaged more tackles, blocks, interceptions and clearances per 90 minutes than Xhaka during the 2022/23 campaign.

With that being the case, it is clear that the West Ham captain - who will go into the Europa Conference League final having racked up nine goal contributions in 49 appearances this season - would give Arsenal more stability in the middle of the park.

The duo have a similar amount of Premier League experience, with Rice being handed 204 outings in the competition while Xhaka has been on the pitch 225 times.

West Ham will be left with a huge void to fill if their talisman, who was handed a better average match rating than any of his Hammers teammates by WhoScored for his top flight performances this season, moves onto pastures new.

But the east Londoners' loss would be Arsenal's gain if they can acquire Rice, who has been described as 'outstanding' by former West Ham and England winger Joe Cole.