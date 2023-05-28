Arsenal are expected to up the ante in their pursuit of Declan Rice by lodging a 'formal bid' for the West Ham United captain next month, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners chief Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu will be looking to strengthen their squad in the summer, with Champions League football returning to the Emirates Stadium next season.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are working on structuring a deal worth £92million to persuade West Ham into selling Rice.

The report suggests the central midfielder has been identified as a top target by the Gunners, who are confident of completing a club-record deal.

But Arsenal's opening proposal is set to fall short of West Ham's valuation, with it emerging an offer worth £120million would be accepted from a Champions League club this summer.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are more likely to succeed with a bid if it involves the Hammers receiving a sizeable up-front fee.

Rice is set to enter the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week contract, but West Ham have an option to extend the agreement by another year.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Rice?

Sheth believes that Arsenal's pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo shows they are willing to put big-money offers on the table.

The Sky Sports journalist has tipped the Gunners to head to the negotiating table for Rice after West Ham compete in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina next month.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "We know what happened in January. They really pushed to sign Moises Caicedo and had two bids rejected by Brighton.

"They said he is not for sale even though the last bid was £70million. It was worth that much and it was still rejected, so we know how serious Arsenal were in trying to sign Caicedo.

"Alongside that emerged the interest in Declan Rice. We expect that interest to continue in the summer and then come in the form of a formal bid.

"I think West Ham and Arsenal will probably want to wait until the season is over. West Ham have got a big final coming up, and they won't want any distractions ahead of that one, but Arsenal are definitely interested."

Are Arsenal facing competition for Rice's signature?

According to Sky Sports, Rice is on Manchester United's transfer shortlist alongside Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

However, in a boost for Arsenal, the report suggests the Red Devils are unlikely to sign all three and the Emirates Stadium remains Rice's most likely destination.

Chelsea are in the hunt for the 24-year-old's signature as well, while a move overseas could also be on the cards if he leaves West Ham.

That is because Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have held discussions with Rice's representatives after moving onto Thomas Tuchel's wishlist.