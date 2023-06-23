Arsenal are expected to complete the signing of Jurrien Timber as Ajax are 'willing' to sanction a move to the Emirates Stadium, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

After agreeing a £65million fee for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz earlier this week, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has set his sights on securing further reinforcements ahead of the upcoming season.

Arsenal transfer news - Jurrien Timber

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are expected to lodge a fresh bid for Timber after he indicated a willingness to make the move to north London.

The respected Italian journalist suggests an agreement is close to being reached over personal terms, meaning further negotiations will follow between the Gunners and Ajax in the coming days.

It is understood that the Eredivisie giants are seeking £50million for Timber, which resulted in Arsenal's opening proposal of £30million being snubbed.

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the capital club have held positive discussions with the central defender, whose dream is to head to the Premier League.

Timber was on Manchester United's radar last summer, with Erik ten Hag eager to see him follow in his footsteps from the Johan Cruyff Arena, but a move failed to materialise.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Timber?

Taylor believes Timber has a bright future ahead of him and Arsenal have been boosted in their pursuit as Ajax are open to rubber-stamping his exit.

The reporter has tipped the Gunners to get the deal over the line as they are not facing competition for the Netherlands international's signature.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "He is a really highly-rated, young centre-back with world-class potential. He has also been tracked by Manchester United, but there does seem to be an appetite that Ajax are willing to sell to Arsenal.

"It's now just about finding an agreement. Obviously, at this moment in time, it doesn't look like any other clubs are interested, which massively benefits Arsenal. I do expect that one to get done."

Would Timber be a good signing for Arsenal?

There is no doubt that Timber, labelled as "magnificent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig on Twitter, would make Arsenal more difficult for opponents to break down as, according to FBref, he averaged more tackles, blocks and interceptions per 90 minutes than William Saliba last season.

The 22-year-old has also clinched an abundance of silverware during the early stages of his career, which will have caught Arteta's eye as he looks to take the Gunners to the next level.

Sofascore data highlights that Timber averaged 1.9 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per Eredivisie outing during the 2022/23 campaign, while Ajax also kept nine clean sheets when he was in the backline.

The Utrecht-born talent only has two years remaining on his contract, which is worth close to £50,000-per-week, meaning it is an ideal time for Arsenal to pounce.

Having made 121 appearances for Ajax, Timber would be an exciting addition to Arteta's defensive options at the Emirates Stadium.