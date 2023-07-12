Arsenal will be 'very busy' in the transfer market after completing the acquisitions of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already sealed the £65million arrival of Kai Havertz, boss Mikel Arteta is on the verge of securing the services of Rice and Timber in deals worth £105million and £38.5million respectively, but a host of exits could also be on the horizon.

Arsenal transfer news - Player departures

According to FootballTransfers, Folarin Balogun could bring the curtain down on his Arsenal career by joining London rivals Chelsea ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The report suggests the United States international's representatives have held discussions with the Blues over a switch to Stamford Bridge, while he is unwilling to secure another loan move after scoring 22 goals during a successful spell with Reims last season.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace, Inter Milan, Monaco, Marseille, RB Leipzig and AC Milan are also in the hunt for Balogun's signature.

Thomas Partey has attracted plenty of interest since the transfer window opened for business as well, with his agents telling big-spending Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ahli, Al-Khaleej and Al-Nassr that his preference is to join Juventus if he moves onto pastures new.

Fellow central midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has revealed that he wants to leave Arsenal as he seeks more regular game-time.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Arsenal's transfer activity?

Jacobs understands that Arteta and sporting director Edu will prioritise getting players who are surplus to requirements off Arsenal's books after Rice and Timber's moves are rubber-stamped.

The journalist is aware that the Gunners are keen to secure some more income after selling Granit Xhaka to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in a £21.4million deal last week.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I still expect Arsenal to be very busy, but outgoings are more important than incomings at this point.

"They want to keep a manageable squad size and bring in some income because of the amount of spending that Arsenal have done."

What's next for Arsenal?

According to the Mirror, Arteta has called up three teenage academy prospects for the first leg of Arsenal's pre-season tour, with them being in line to feature in a friendly later this week.

The report suggests Ethan Nwaneri - who has been targeted by Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City - Myles Lewis-Skelly and Reuell Walters are training with the first-team ahead of a clash with German outfit FC Nuremberg.

Arsenal are also set to take on MLS All-Stars, Manchester United, Barcelona and Monaco as they step up their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

Arteta, who has led the Gunners to 105 wins since he took charge, will see his side get the upcoming Premier League season underway with a home clash against Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal will also have the opportunity to clinch silverware six days earlier, on August 6, when they go head-to-head with Manchester City for the Community Shield at Wembley.