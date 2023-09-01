Arsenal have Galatasaray star Victor Nelsson and Torino defender Perr Schuurs 'on the list' of potential late deals after boss Mikel Arteta has identified his Deadline Day priority at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having sanctioned Folarin Balogun's £35million departure to Monaco earlier this week, the Gunners could dip back into the transfer market ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Arsenal transfer news - Victor Nelsson and Perr Schuurs

According to the Express, Arsenal have been presented with an opportunity to land Nelsson during the final hours of the summer window.

But the report suggests the north Londoners are focusing on alternative targets as they were put off by Galatasaray's demands during exploratory talks over the 6 ft 1 Denmark international, who has made seven appearances during the early stages of the new season despite doubts over where his future lies.

However, Italian journalist Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Nelsson, 24, is gradually working his way up Arsenal's shortlist of targets, while a £21million release clause written into his contract could come in handy when attempting to rubber-stamp a deal during the final hours of Deadline Day.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have joined the race to recruit Schuurs from Serie A side Torino ahead of the fast-approaching cut-off point.

Liverpool lodged a formal bid worth close to £26million last month, amid additional interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham United, but Torino held firm and snubbed the proposal.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal's arch-rivals, have also pinpointed Schuurs as a potential acquisition after head coach Ange Postecoglou has set his sights on bolstering his backline.

Arsenal summer signings Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Rudy Galetti said about Nelsson and Schuurs?

Galetti understands that Arteta has made finding a replacement for Jurrien Timber, who is facing a lengthy spell out of action after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month, a priority during the final hours of the transfer window.

The respected journalist is aware that Nelsson and Schuurs have been identified as options and added to a shortlist of potential arrivals.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Arsenal, as we know, completed the exit of Balogun to Monaco and Nuno Tavares to Nottingham Forest, so they are now focused on a possible replacement for Jurrien Timber, who is out for many months.

"Victor Nelsson, from Galatasaray, is one of the players on the list. But a possible replacement for Timber is also Perr Schuurs."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What next for Arsenal?

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will only consider selling Gabriel Magalhaes if an 'astronomical' bid is tabled in the coming hours.

The central defender still has admirers in the Saudi Pro League, according to CBS Sports reporter James Benge, despite Al-Ittihad appearing to turn their attentions elsewhere.

It is understood that there are frustrations within Arsenal's camp as there are fears that Gabriel's head has been turned by the riches on offer in the big-spending Middle Eastern nation.

But the Brazilian still has four years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract, meaning the capital club are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to sanction his departure.