The extent of the Gunners' interest will become clearer in the coming days as the Spain international will begin turning his attentions towards his club future.

Mikel Arteta believes that Merino is available for a fair price after there has been uncertainty over whether it will be possible to recruit teammate Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal have explored the possibility of luring Mikel Merino to the Emirates Stadium and could accelerate discussions over a potential summer deal in the aftermath of the Real Sociedad star playing a crucial role in Spain celebrating Euro 2024 glory, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya for £27million, after he overtook Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order during an initial loan spell from Brentford, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has turned his attentions towards drafting in further reinforcements.

Sporting director Edu is leading Arsenal's recruitment drive and, after spending big as Declan Rice became the north Londoners' most expensive signing of all-time last summer, plans have been put in place to bolster the squad as they go in search of ending their wait for a Premier League title.

Gunners Could Up Ante in Pursuit of Merino

Arteta adamant Spain international would be good value for money

Arsenal have pinpointed Merino as a potential recruit after being left frustrated in their attempts to land alternative targets during the early stages of the transfer window, according to GMS sources, and there is a possibility of upping the ante in their pursuit after his return from Euro 2024.

The central midfielder grabbed a crucial extra-time goal in Spain's quarter-final win over Germany and, having appeared in all seven of his country's encounters en route to getting their hands on the trophy, there is uncertainty over whether he will be plying his trade for Real Sociedad during the upcoming campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal have explored whether acquiring Merino would be possible after teammate Martin Zubimendi has been non-committal over a switch to the Emirates Stadium, while Arteta has deemed his £25million price tag to be reasonable value in the current market.

Mikel Merino's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Martin Zubimendi Mikel Merino Martin Zubimendi Ball recoveries 7.14 5.73 Tackles 2.79 1.66 Clearances 1.99 1.83 Blocks 1.30 1.12 Shots 1.09 0.75 Goals 0.18 0.14 Assists 0.11 0.03 Statistics correct as of 15/07/2024

Arteta has set his sights on raiding Real Sociedad despite there being potential for leading target Zubimendi to decide to stay with his boyhood club as Merino has worked his way onto the Spanish tactician's radar thanks to his performances on the international stage gaining admiration.

GMS sources have learned that Arsenal's interest has been investigative rather than expectant at this stage, meaning a move to the Emirates Stadium is not a foregone conclusion, but the idea of a deal being pursued for the 28-year-old has some prominence as the new season edges closer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Merino was one of four members of the Spain squad to feature in every clash at Euro 2024, while he covered 28.1 kilometres over the course of 178 minutes on the pitch

Merino Poised to Start Looking at Possible Move

Real Sociedad midfielder could entertain sealing switch

GMS sources have been told that the extent of Arsenal's interest will become more clear in the coming days as Euro 2024 has come to a close, and Merino will start entertaining the possibility of leaving Real Sociedad after being crowned a continental champion thanks to Spain beating England in the final.

The former Borussia Dortmund man, who also made 24 Premier League appearances during a brief spell on Newcastle United's books, is being monitored by the Gunners after they saw Brazil international Douglas Luiz join Juventus and Amadou Onana move to within touching distance of completing a switch to Aston Villa.

Although Bruno Guimaraes is of interest to Arsenal, with Arteta being a huge admirer, GMS sources understand that there are doubts over whether it will be possible to welcome him to north London ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on August 30 as Premier League champions Manchester City are among his additional suitors.

GMS recently reported that the 26-year-old's head could be turned if advances are made by sides challenging for regular silverware due to Newcastle failing to secure European qualification, but his £100million release clause has expired and his current employers are eager to hold onto him.

