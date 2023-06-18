Arsenal are 'exploring opportunities' as they look to move Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares through the Emirates Stadium exit door, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is aiming to freshen up his squad ahead of Champions League football returning to north London.

Arsenal transfer news - Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are seeking buyers for Pepe after deciding they have no plans to reintegrate him into their first-team squad next season.

The report suggests there is a possibility that the Gunners will terminate the Ivory Coast international's contract if they are unable to offload him ahead of the transfer deadline.

It is understood that Pepe, who spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with French side Nice, is open to heading to Saudi Arabia after he and Soares have been deemed surplus to requirements by Arteta.

Although Soares has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, the right-back has insisted that he wants to fight for his place next term.

Despite his intentions, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 31-year-old may be on his way out of the capital club.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Pepe and Soares?

Sheth understands that Arsenal are keen to get Pepe and Soares off their books as they run the risk of the duo leaving as free agents next summer.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that Pepe, who is on a deal worth £140,000-per-week, does not fit into Arteta's future plans.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm told that Arsenal are exploring opportunities for suitable exits for Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares. They have both only got a year left on their contract.

"It's incredible to think that Pepe is still Arsenal's record signing because he joined in 2019 for £72million from Lille.

"He was playing under Unai Emery and it just hasn't worked under Mikel Arteta. It is just one of those things where he doesn't fit into his plans."

Should Arsenal sell Pepe and Soares this summer?

Bukayo Saka has flourished on Arsenal's right wing, with Transfermarkt statistics highlighting that he registered 26 goal contributions last season, making it highly unlikely that Pepe will move up the pecking order.

FBref data shows that the England international, on average, found the back of the net, grabbed assists and contributed defensively more often than the 28-year-old outcast during 2022/23 campaign.

With that being the case, there is no doubt that Arsenal should seek a buyer for Pepe, who has made 112 appearances for the north Londoners, but the difficulty will be finding a club willing to spend big.

Soares failed to make an impact after joining Fulham on loan for the second half of last term, securing just 286 minutes of game-time.

The Portugal international is set to enter the final 12 months of his £75,000-per-week contract, so Arsenal ought to look to cash in while they can.