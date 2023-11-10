Highlights Arsenal are among a host of clubs monitoring Benjamin Sesko's situation ahead of the transfer window reopening at the turn of the year.

There is doubt over the striker's future despite only linking up with RB Leipzig during the summer.

Sesko could be allowed to embark on a fresh challenge if a bid worth £40million is put forward.

Arsenal are in an 'extremely difficult' position as they look to win the race for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT whether a January move to the Emirates Stadium could be on the cards.

The Gunners suffered their first Premier League defeat of the campaign when they were consigned to a narrow loss to Newcastle United last weekend, which led to boss Mikel Arteta slamming the match officials and the north Londoners releasing a statement calling for the PGMOL to address standards.

Having smashed their transfer record by sealing the £105million arrival of Declan Rice and also lured Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya to the club in the summer, Arsenal could look to splash the cash once again during the fast-approaching winter window.

Sesko secures widespread interest after intermediaries admission

Arsenal are readying a move for Sesko, according to the Mirror, after sending scouts to watch him in action for Leipzig during the early stages of the Bundesliga campaign.

The report suggests the Gunners are confident of beating the likes of AC Milan to the acquisition of the striker, who has found the back of the net six times this term, and his current employers would be tempted into cashing in if a bid worth £40million is put on the table.

It is understood that intermediaries have contacted a host of clubs to confirm that Sesko could be on the market at the turn of the year, leading to Premier League rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United being alerted and mulling over whether to pounce.

Benjamin Sesko's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Red Bull Salzburg 79 29 11 3 1 FC Liefering 44 22 6 5 1 RB Leipzig 14 6 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

But a mid-season move would bring the curtain down on the Slovenia international's Leipzig career in quickfire fashion as he only linked up with the German outfit during the summer, after a £55million deal was agreed with Red Bull Salzburg last year.

Sesko's recent arrival in the Bundesliga means his current employers are in a strong negotiating position, with his contract - which is worth close to £60,000-per-week - not being due to expire until the summer of 2028.

In a further blow for Arsenal, respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 20-year-old is not in a rush to embark on a fresh challenge despite finding it difficult to break into Leipzig's starting XI since his switch.

Sesko has previously snubbed a move to the Premier League, having admitted that he chose a transfer to Red Bull Arena instead of Manchester United due to Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag's style of play.

Having spoken to contacts, Jacobs understands that it will be tough for Arsenal to convince Sesko to leave Leipzig midway through his first season on their books.

The reputable journalist is aware that the former FC Liefering man is eager to continue testing himself in the Bundesliga before potentially moving onto pastures new further down the line, but the Gunners are refusing to stop monitoring his progress.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"He only joined Leipzig in 2023, so I think anything in January is going to be extremely difficult. I think that even in the summer of 2024, it's not a guarantee that he will leave Leipzig. It might be in 2025 that Sesko moves somewhere, but January isn't going to happen, from talking to sources. "It's too early, comparative to when he joined Leipzig. The player wants to have a full season in the Bundesliga, so there's nothing yet in terms of Arsenal and Sesko. It's all just talk. It's all just superficial links. "Every top club is looking at every young, top player as part of their due diligence, whether they're going to move or not. But there's nothing, as far as I'm aware, beyond that between Arsenal and Sesko."

White in line for huge wage increase

Arsenal have stepped up their attempts to tie Ben White down to a new contract, according to Football Insider, and he is in line to become one of the north Londoners' top earners after discussions have progressed well.

The report suggests the England international, who has been on the Gunners' books since sealing a £50million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021, is expected to put pen-to-paper in the coming months after Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are among the other big names to have committed their future this year.

Arsenal have been keen to reach an agreement with White even though his current deal, which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

The development comes after reliable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old is preparing to secure a significant wage increase as Arteta looks to reward some of his key men and ensure there is no disharmony within the dressing room.

The narrow defeat to Newcastle proved to be a milestone occasion for White as he racked up his 100th appearance for the capital club, having become Arsenal's first-choice right-back option despite initially heading to the Emirates Stadium as a centre-half.