Arsenal's recruitment team will be desperately searching for a new striker at the Emirates Stadium, with Gabriel Jesus having suffered an ACL injury against Manchester United on Sunday - but one long-linked star that they so far haven't made contact with is Juventus man Dusan Vlahovic, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT's new Market Madness podcast that the Gunners haven't made so much as a call for his services.

Jesus had just about found form around the Christmas period after a torrid season, scoring a hat-trick against Crystal Palace in the League Cup before doing the same with a brace against the Eagles just days later in the Premier League, and he had started to come into the first-team on a regular basis before his injury. It leaves Kai Havertz as their only main striking option, and if they are to mount any sort of challenge in the Premier League or Champions League, they will have to sign a new striker to ease the burden on the German.

Romano: Arsenal 'Haven't Called' Juventus Over Vlahovic

The Italian journalist was speaking on GMS' Market Madness podcast

That being said, Romano exclusively told our new podcast 'Market Madness' that, despite Jesus being injured, the Gunners had not fielded a call to Juventus for Vlahovic's services thus far, though he is always a player appreciated by Mikel Arteta as the Gunners pine for a new striker.

Dusan Vlahovic's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =8th Goals 7 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 2nd Shots Per Game 3.4 1st xG 10.29 1st Match rating 6.82 7th

Romano said:

"For Vlahovic, I saw many, many reports - but at the moment, I can guarantee that Juventus have not received anything from Arsenal, not even a call. "And it's the same on the player's side at the moment, apart from the appreciation that they have always had for Vlahovic when he was at Fiorentina and then he joined Juventus. "He's always been a player appreciated by Arsenal, by Mikel Arteta. But at the moment, I'm not aware of any concrete negotiations or concrete discussions for Dusan Vlahovic."

Vlahovic has had a strong campaign for the Bianconeri, scoring 12 goals in 23 games for Thiago Motta's side in all competitions, which has seen him nab 53 goals from 124 in his entire Turin career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dusan Vlahovic has 13 goals in 32 games for Serbia's national team.

And, with 84 goals in 193 Serie A games, he could be just the man for Arsenal to sign to alleviate their woes.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-01-25.

