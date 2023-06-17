Arsenal could be in the market for a winger in the summer transfer window, but a central midfielder is a priority, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Declan Rice appears to be the main target for the Gunners, with a bid recently submitted.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

As per Sky Sports, Arsenal have seen their first bid for Rice rejected by West Ham.

The offer was said to be in the region of £80m plus add-ons, with Manchester City also keeping tabs on the situation.

With Granit Xhaka potentially leaving the club to join German side Bayer Leverkusen, it's no surprise to see Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team in the market for a replacement.

However, if the north London club want to compete with Man City for the Premier League title once again, and this time go all the way, reinforcements will be necessary in multiple positions.

Arteta's side will be involved in the Champions League after some time away from the competition, making improved squad depth all that more important.

Bukayo Saka, for example, featured in 48 games in all competitions during the 2022/2023 campaign, so he certainly needs some competition and cover on the right-hand side of attack.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Arsenal?

Romano has confirmed that a central midfielder will be a priority for the Gunners this summer.

However, they could make a move for a winger later in the window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think maybe a winger could be a possibility. Now it is not a priority because the priority is the midfield, but a winger could be an option if they find the right player."

Who could Arsenal sign in attack?

David Ornstein recently reported that Arsenal have made an opening proposal to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

Although predominantly a central player, this could allow the likes of Gabriel Jesus to provide cover in wider areas.

Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium for quite some time now, with the Evening Standard confirming the north London club are still interested, but will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

The report adds that Arteta is keen to strengthen his forward line during the summer transfer window.

One or two versatile forwards capable of covering multiple positions could be ideal signings for Arsenal, but it won't be easy keeping them all happy.