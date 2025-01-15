Arsenal are working on a big summer signing and one of the biggest midfielder names potentially available this year - and it’s Martin Zubimendi, the playmaker from Real Sociedad and the Spain national team who was close to joining Liverpool last summer.

More than close actually, according to club sources, as the Reds were one step away from completing the deal for Zubimendi in July. Liverpool directors had planned to trigger the €60m release clause and proceed with the agreement, but then the player decided to leave the negotiations despite being initially open to discussions as he wanted to stay at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal are 'Pushing' Hard to Sign Zubimendi

The north London are insisting on a deal on the player's side

That decision is shocking for many people but not that uncommon in that area of Spain, where players love their city, their people and their club, which sometimes sees them turn down big, rich opportunities just to enjoy the club of their life. Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams has done the same before and Zubimendi wanted to play one more season for Real Sociedad despite being tempted at some point by the opportunity to play at Liverpool, the magic of Anfield and the ambitious project under Arne Slot.

Now, Arsenal are on it and they’ve entered the race very strongly for the summer. Why not for January? Real Sociedad absolutely want to keep the "world-class" Zubimendi until June, and the Spaniard would not betray his beloved club in the middle of a complicated season, so the plan of both player and club side is to continue together until the summer transfer window. At that point, anything can happen with Arsenal really pushing and insisting on the player side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martín Zubimendi has made more tackles and interceptions combined (70) than any other La Liga midfielder this season.

There’s no need to negotiate with Real Sociedad as Arsenal would activate the €60m release clause in the summer. They’re prepared to make a big investment on Zubimendi in terms of transfer fee to complete a fantastic midfield alongside Odegaard and Declan Rice, while also considering the age and the contract situation of both Thomas Partey and Jorginho, who has received a formal approach from Flamengo this week.

Arsenal will need at least one addition in midfield in 2025 and Zubimendi is their top target.

Arteta is 'Heavily Involved' in Zubimendi Negotiations

The Arsenal manager has laid out his plans for the Spain star

Mikel Arteta is heavily involved in the process to guarantee about the project and to show Zubimendi how he would be a key part of their plan for the present and future. Arteta and Zubimendi were born in the same city and their connection would be a crucial part of the story.

It's not the first time Arteta has got involved in negotiations, as he did the same to get the green light from Declan Rice in a big race with several clubs two years ago.

Martin Zubimendi La Liga Stats 2024-25 Appearances 15 Minutes 1535 Tackles (per game) 2.5 Interceptions (per game) 1.4 Pass accuracy 84.9% Key passes (per game) 0.7

Arsenal Talks to Sign Zubimendi 'Advancing'

There is still work to do to get a deal done

The negotiations between Arsenal and Zubimendi are going well, proceeding and advancing, considered at good stages by club sources. There are still things to do before calling this deal done or completed, crucial details being discussed between the club and on the player side in order to proceed with formal steps.

It’s correct to say that Arsenal are on it, working hard and considered frontrunners; but in order to get to a full agreement and sign all the documents, there’s still some work to do.

Arsenal want to be careful and smart until the end, as Liverpool were also very confident just a few months ago and then were surprised by Zubimendi’s last-minute change of mind. But the Gunners feel Arteta’s involvement can make the difference in order to get it done in the summer. Patience and hard work in order to get there for a potential fantastic signing.

