Highlights Arsenal have been looking at full-back options during the 2024 winter transfer market, but no new signings are imminent at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's busy 2023 summer window and Premier League Financial Fair Play restrictions may limit their spending this winter.

The Gunners may need to sell players if they want to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes on 1st February.

Arsenal have been “looking at the full-backs market” during the 2024 winter window, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that no new signings are on the horizon.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add more depth to his Gunners squad as they aim to sustain their challenge for the 2023/24 Premier League title and prepare for the latter stages of the Champions League.

Arsenal led the top flight for much of the 2022/23 season but fell away at the hands of eventual treble winners Manchester City. They hope they can go one better this term. The north London outfit have long been rumoured to be searching for additions in the full-backs market and could aim to conduct some business in the final days of the winter window.

Arsenal’s busy summer window could restrict winter business

Arsenal’s close-fought title battle during the 2022/23 season encouraged the club’s sporting director, Edu Gaspar, to build on the side’s upward trajectory and make some crucial signings. The Gunners welcomed four fresh faces for over £200m as the north London outfit looked to topple Manchester City in the race for the Premier League this term. Arteta would also let go of some of his reliable players from the previous campaign, including sanctioning Granit Xhaka’s departure to Bayer Leverkusen and Kieran Tierney’s loan spell to Real Sociedad.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and David Raya were signed to strengthen the Spanish head coach’s side’s core and continue the club’s policy of recruiting younger talent. However, Arsenal’s marquee signing of the summer window was undoubtedly the arrival of West Ham United captain Declan Rice, who signed for a club and British transfer record £105m.

But the Gunners’ heavy spending means they must now tread carefully when attempting to abide by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. In November 2023, Everton were handed a ten point deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations. Earlier this month, the Premier League confirmed that the Toffees faced further charges, with Nottingham Forest also breaking the rules. It’s a sticky situation that Arsenal would like to avoid, which could restrict their spending to nothing this winter.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (12th January) that the 13-time English champions are looking at ‘possibilities’ in the full-back areas but are unlikely to splash the cash. The Gunners were handed a blow when Timber suffered a severe knee injury on the first weekend of the 2023/24 Premier League season, potentially ruling him out for the campaign. Meanwhile, Takehiro Tomiyasu is currently on Asia Cup duty with Japan in Qatar, meaning Arteta’s options for full-backs are limited.

Takehiro Tomiyasu vs Ben White - 2023/24 Premier League stats Takehiro Tomiyasu Ben White Appearances 5(8) 18(2) Minutes 631 1568 Tackles per game 0.8 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.8 1 Clearances per game 1.4 1.8 Overall rating 6.52 6.74 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 23-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - ‘Financial Fair Play is creating some issues’ for Arsenal

Romano claims that Financial Fair Play restrictions are causing Arsenal some issues in the winter market, hinting that a month without additions could be on the cards. The Italian journalist reveals that the Gunners are looking at full-backs, but no moves are imminent. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“We know Arsenal have been looking at the full-backs market because they wanted to do something in that position. But, at the moment, this isn’t close. I think it's going to be about opportunities in the final days. Also, the reality is that Financial Fair Play is creating some issues for Arsenal. They’re not big issues, but obviously, you must balance when it's time to sign and sell players.”

Given the nature of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, it seems unlikely that Arsenal will splash the cash in the remaining days of the 2024 winter market. If the Gunners want to bolster their squad now, they may have to sell some players before the window’s 1st February deadline.

According to The Daily Mirror, Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney is expected to remain at Brentford until the end of the 2023/24 season. The £100m-rated centre-forward has captured the attention of Arteta, who may feel that his Gunners side need an out-and-out No. 9. Gabriel Jesus has played as the striker when fit under the Spaniard, but he has struggled to reach top form in the Premier League this term. In 16 appearances, he has scored three goals and registered two assists.

Arsenal hope to sustain the pressure on league leaders Liverpool before January is over when they travel to The City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest on the 30th. The Gunners will look to avenge a 1-0 defeat at the same venue in May 2023, a result that confirmed Manchester City as Premier League champions for the 2022/23 season.