Arsenal 'will sign' a new forward this month but it currently appears unlikely to be Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, according to Fabrizio Romano speaking on GIVEMESPORT'S latest Market Madness podcast.

Mikel Arteta was handed a massive headache after Gabriel Jesus suffered an ACL rupture during his side's FA Cup exit to Manchester United last weekend. There are fears that the Brazilian frontman's season is over, which comes at the worst time for the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka is also on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. There are other issues Arteta is dealing with in attack, including Kai Havertz. The German attacker has struggled in front of goal recently and missed several glaring chances in the loss to the Red Devils.

There have been calls for Arsenal to sign a new centre-forward for several years and one who can fire them to a Premier League title. A lack of firepower has arguably held the North Londoners back from rivalling Liverpool for the title this season and not making the most of Manchester City's collapse.

Romano: Arsenal Will Go For A New Attacker

The Gunners are yet to make an approach for Vlahovic

Jesus' injury came amid the 27-year-old rediscovering form after being reintroduced into Arteta's starting XI regularly. He managed seven goals during winter, including a hat-trick in a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

Romano gave his thoughts on what he expects from Arsenal in the next few weeks of the window while speaking to GIVEMESPORT on the latest Market Madness podcast:

"I think Arsenal will go for a striker. Arsenal will go for an offensive player. Let's see the skills of the player, what kind of position he can cover, but for sure, they will go for an offensive player. They're looking at the market. They're trying to keep it quiet, because sometimes it's not easy in the January market to find the right player."

The Gunners have long been linked with Juventus forward Vlahovic and the Serb's name has popped up again in light of the current situation at the Emirates. The 24-year-old has bagged seven goals in 16 Serie A games for the Old Lady and has a year left on his contract.

Romano added:

"But for sure, Arsenal will sign someone, so many injuries now also the Gabriel Jesus situation. So for sure, Arsenal will bring in someone, but I'm not sure it's going to be Dusan Vlahovic because at this point, Juventus have not received anything."

Dusan Vlahovic Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances 16 Goals 7 Expected Goals (xG) 10.03 Scoring Frequency 189min Goals Per Game 0.4 Shots Per Game 3.4 Ground Duels Won 1.1 (30%) Aerial Duels Won 1.6 (46%)

Vlahovic's future is of interest, given Juve has swooped for a striker who was on the North Londoners' radar. The Serie A heavyweights have sealed a loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani. The Frenchman was available after falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

