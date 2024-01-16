Highlights Arsenal are unlikely to make any major signings in the 2023 winter transfer window at the Emirates Stadium after spending heavily in the summer.

Right-back Cedric Soares is expected to leave the Gunners this month and could potentially move to Spain or Turkey.

Mikel Arteta's search for an elite striker may have to wait until the summer market, given the club's spending throughout the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares “will leave” the Premier League outfit during the 2024 winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive update on potential departures from the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta is unlikely to welcome a raft of incomings during the final weeks of the market, with the Gunners having splashed the cash during the 2023 summer window.

Arsenal hope to challenge and go one better than the 2022/23 season and secure their first league title since 2004, having succumbed to eventual treble winners Manchester City last time out. Meanwhile, Soares will be hopeful of securing a move away from north London, having barely had a look-in during the 2023/24 campaign despite a spate of injuries in Arteta’s backline.

Arsenal could focus on outgoings this winter after busy summer

Arsenal have enjoyed a productive season in the transfer market but are unlikely to splash the cash this winter, having already parted ways with a substantial amount of money during the summer of 2023. The Gunners welcomed four fresh faces to the Emirates Stadium, spending over £200m to secure their signatures.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar would open summer business with a £65m deal to sign Chelsea attacking midfielder Kai Havertz. The Germany international offers the Gunners more depth in the middle of the park and forward areas.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber was next through the door, arriving from the Eredivisie giants in a deal worth £38m. However, the Netherlands international suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August 2023 and will likely miss the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal would break their transfer record with the capture of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in July 2023, having parted ways with a potential £105m. The Gunners concluded their summer transfer business with the capture of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who signed for a £3m loan fee, with the north London outfit having the option to buy the stopper for £27m.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Arsenal are yet to dip into the winter market, having spent so heavily just four months ago. According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal are working to move Soares and Mohamed Elneny out of the door during the current window. The same reporter (via HITC Football) claims the duo have attracted interest, with Trabzonspor and Besiktas speaking to Elneny.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray have looked at signing Soares, who reportedly earns £100,000 per week on his current contract. The pair have also attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League but are also aware that their contracts at the Emirates Stadium expire this summer, giving them the pick of their choice in six months.

Cedric Soares - season-by-season Arsenal Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2019-20 5 1 0 0 2020-21 10 0 1 1 2021-22 21 1 1 3 2022-23 2 0 0 0 2023-24 0 0 0 0 Total 38 2 2 4 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 16-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Possibilities for Elneny and Soares to leave this month

Romano is confident that Soares will leave the Emirates Stadium this month and hints the player could be set for a move to Spain or Italy. The Italian journalist can also see Elneny leaving north London this month. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“He will leave. This is the expectation, and they're looking at solutions, whether it's something in Spain or Turkey. So, they're waiting for the best solution, even the player, and then we will see in the next few days, but I see Soares leaving. For Elneny, there is interest from Besiktas and other clubs, alongside interest from Saudi Arabia. So, I think it's a possibility for him to go.”

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal have yet to make a significant signing during the winter transfer window, and any moves could now wait until the summer market. However, Gabriel Jesus’ injuries and inconsistent form have heightened the club’s desire to sign an elite No. 9.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (15th January) that it won’t be easy for Arsenal to find a top-class centre-forward in January, suggesting that the Gunners could wait until the summer to splash the cash. Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney but could be put off by the Bees’ demand for £100m for the one-cap England international.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has claimed that the Gunners join Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur in their interest in hijacking West Ham’s potential move for Santiago Gimenez. The Mexico international is valued between £30m-£40m by the Dutch side, but they aren’t keen on a mid-season departure for the striker, with the Irons pursuing a move this month.

Arsenal return to Premier League action when they host Crystal Palace on 20th January. Having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool, Arteta’s side are then afforded a ten-day break before visiting The City Ground, where they take on Nottingham Forest on the 30th.