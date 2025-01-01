Arsenal are in serious danger of missing out on landing Bryan Mbeumo as Brentford have increased their demands in an attempt to end hopes of him moving to the Emirates Stadium as a short-term replacement for Bukayo Saka during the newly-reopened transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Gunners splashed the cash in the summer, with Riccardo Calafiori being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £42million switch from Bologna, boss Mikel Arteta has a fresh opportunity to bolster his Premier League title-chasing squad ahead of the winter's February 3 deadline.

Saka is on course to be on the treatment table for more than two months after sustaining a hamstring injury during Arsenal's victory over Crystal Palace in December, which forced him to undergo surgery, and plans have been put in place to secure an alternative option on the right flank.

Mbeumo Scouted as Arteta Seeks Acquisition

Data resulted in winger working his way onto north Londoners' radar

Arsenal have pieced together detailed scouting reports on Mbeumo after pinpointing him as one of their top targets to fill the void left by the injured Saka, according to GMS sources, but Brentford are so desperate to ensure he remains on their books for the remainder of the campaign that they have increased their demands towards the £50million mark.

Bees chief Thomas Frank is fearful that offloading the Cameroon international could derail his side's season, and it has resulted in the decision being made to stand firm despite their sought-after talisman entering the final 18 months of his £45,000-per-week contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

GMS sources have been informed that Mbeumo shot onto Arsenal's radar thanks to the data compiled when recruitment staff were sent to watch him in action during 2024, while they have also looked at how he could fit into Arteta's system as they aim to close the gap on Premier League table-toppers Liverpool.

But, just a matter of months after allowing Ivan Toney to seal a £40million move to Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Ahli, Brentford are adamant that it would take a club-record fee to persuade them to contemplate giving the green-light for the 25-year-old winger to head to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are concerned that they are facing a significant challenge to find good value in the market after seriously looking into securing attacking reinforcements in Saka's absence, GMS sources have learned, and landing Mbeumo ahead of February 3 will be difficult thanks to his current employers not entertaining cut-price offers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bryan Mbeumo won two ground duels and recorded one shot off target as he rounded off 2024 with a goalless draw against Brighton & Hove Albion

Williams Not Interested in Mid-Season Switch

Spain international battling for La Liga title with boyhood club

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal will also be frustrated if they turn their attentions towards attempting to recruit Nico Williams as the Athletic Bilbao playmaker wants to remain with his boyhood club for the rest of the season despite still gaining admiring glances from north London.

Although the Gunners could take advantage of a release clause worth in the region of £48million, the Euro 2024-winning Spain international is not eager to move onto pastures new after finding himself in a La Liga title challenge and being in the hunt for Europa League glory thanks to a productive first half of the campaign.

Arsenal have not made inroads to acquire Marcus Rashford and links to the wantaway Manchester United wide-man are being played down, GMS sources understand, but a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush has not been ruled out and Kingsley Coman may become a loan option if Bayern Munich are prepared to negotiate a short-term deal.

GMS sources recently revealed that Arsenal are unlikely to meet Mohammed Kudus' price tag ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut as domestic rivals West Ham United are seeking close to £100million as they attempt to deter suitors from lodging a formal offer in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 01/01/2025