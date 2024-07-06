Highlights Arsenal are in danger of William Saliba being the subject of a bid from Real Madrid at the end of the forthcoming campaign.

The reigning La Liga champions are planning to test the Gunners' resolve next year instead of making a move ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to convince Saliba to remain at the Emirates Stadium after becoming one of the first names on the team sheet.

Arsenal are in danger of facing a battle to hold onto William Saliba next year as La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid have set their sights on attempting to lure the Frenchman away from the Emirates Stadium at the end of the upcoming campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although David Raya has wrapped up his permanent switch from Brentford for £27million, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has resisted the temptation to splash the cash on a host of new signings in the aftermath of coming agonisingly close to beating Manchester City to the Premier League title last term.

The Spanish tactician has been making plans for the remainder of the summer transfer window with sporting director Edu, having made Declan Rice the most expensive acquisition in Arsenal's history 12 months ago, but there are fears that Saliba is entering the final stages of his time on the north Londoners' books.

Real Madrid Preparing to Make Move for Saliba Next Year

France international remains on La Liga giants' radar

Real Madrid are set to hold off testing Arsenal's resolve with a lucrative bid for Saliba until 2025, according to GMS sources, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti's admiration remains despite deciding against attempting to strike a deal ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on August 30.

The central defender is currently bidding for Euro 2024 glory, having failed to miss a single minute of France's run to the semi-finals, and he has become the subject of interest from the Bernabeu after taking his impressive form at the Emirates Stadium onto the international stage.

GMS sources have been informed that Real Madrid seriously considered attempting to prise Saliba away from north London ahead of their La Liga title defence in the upcoming campaign, particularly after seeing captain Nacho depart, but they are poised to reignite their interest in 12 months after putting plans in place to pounce.

William Saliba's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Nacho William Saliba Nacho Pass completion percentage 92.4 92.3 Percentage of dribblers tackled 74.1 46.2 Ball recoveries 5.61 4.23 Progressive passes 4.13 2.84 Tackles 1.08 0.93 Statistics correct as of 06/07/2024

The Spanish heavyweights have turned their attentions towards attempting to secure the services of Lille teenager Leny Yoro during the current transfer window, resulting in there being no desire to splash the cash on another centre-back, but it is not a foregone conclusion that they would have been able to tempt Arsenal into selling in any event.

Saliba still has three years remaining on his £190,000-per-week contract, meaning the Gunners would have been in a strong negotiating position if Real Madrid upped the ante in their pursuit, but they will find themselves in a less secure situation as preparations are made for the 2025/26 campaign.

Gunners Desperate to Keep Saliba for Foreseeable Future

Departure would leave severe dent in Arteta's plans

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal are desperate to hold onto Saliba for the long-term after he has become one of the first names on the team sheet over the last two seasons, but members of the hierarchy are aware that Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on his situation since the turn of the year.

Los Blancos' decision to hold off lodging a bid will have eased nerves around the Emirates Stadium, despite edging towards landing Riccardo Calafiori after the Bologna centre-back has pinpointed the Gunners as his preferred destination, as his exit would have left a serious dent in their plans for the forthcoming campaign.

Arteta has described Saliba as 'exceptional' and would have fought to hold onto the former Marseille loanee if Real Madrid came knocking, but it is becoming increasingly likely that he will face that challenge in 12 months instead of being forced to convince the Bernabeu target to remain in his current surroundings in the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old's consistently high performance levels have resulted in former England defender Rio Ferdinand exclusively telling GMS that he is among the top five centre-backs in the world, and Arsenal will be putting plans in place to frustrate Real Madrid when they eventually table a bid.

