Arsenal are being forced to play the waiting game before discovering whether it will be possible to lure Dusan Vlahovic to the Emirates Stadium as Juventus are looking to convince their frontman to sign fresh terms during discussions set to be held before the turn of the year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, with Riccardo Calafiori being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £42million switch from Bologna, but boss Mikel Arteta is scouring the market for further reinforcements as he aims to aid the north Londoners' Premier League title bid.

Although Dan Ashworth has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Edu as Arsenal's sporting director following his departure from domestic rivals Manchester United earlier this month, recruitment plans have already been put in place as the capital club attempt to put extensive pressure on table-toppers Liverpool.

Gunners Monitor Vlahovic's Contract Situation

North Londoners ready to reignite interest if given encouragement

Arsenal are prepared to revisit their interest in Vlahovic if they are given encouragement to make a move, according to GMS sources, and the next fortnight will be key to deciding whether a switch is possible as Juventus are determined to end uncertainty over his long-term future by tying him down to a new contract before the turn of the year.

The Serbia international is in line to enter the final 18 months of his current agreement, which allows him to pocket more than £350,000-per-week at the Allianz Stadium, and the Serie A heavyweights are aware that failing to convince him to put pen-to-paper will result in suitors being hopeful of negotiating a cut-price deal.

GMS sources have been informed that Vlahovic's agents are on course to head into discussions to potentially thrash out a new contract, but Arsenal have looked seriously at the possibility of acquiring the Juventus marksman in the past and are monitoring his situation as the January transfer window edges closer.

Although the Bianconeri slapped a price tag in the region of £67million on the 24-year-old during the summer, the Gunners will be confident of being able to seal his arrival for less than that figure if they formalise their interest and he gives no indications of signing on the dotted line following internal talks.

Vlahovic is increasingly unlikely to leave Juventus next month regardless of whether he is persuaded to agree fresh terms in the coming weeks, GMS sources based in Italy have learned, but the possibility of joining Arsenal or another interested party at the end of the campaign has not been ruled out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dusan Vlahovic has been averaging a goal every 178 minutes in Serie A this season

Vlahovic Will Need to Accept Pay Cut to Stay

Juventus unwilling to keep Serbia international on same terms

GMS sources have been told that Juventus are insisting Vlahovic will need to take a pay cut if he is to sign a new contract and remain in his current surroundings, giving Arsenal further optimism as they go in search of fresh competition for the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

The striker has been on the Turin giants' books since sealing a £66.6million switch from Serie A rivals Fiorentina in January 2022, with them fighting off stiff competition from the Gunners and Tottenham Hotspur, but they have been looking to ease the strain on their wage bill and are hopeful that he will be open to slashing his salary.

Although Juventus remain keen to keep Vlahovic, GMS sources understand they are unwilling to retain his services on the same terms and discussions over the festive period mean his future will become clearer by the end of the month, resulting in Arsenal waiting patiently to discover if an opportunity to pounce will arise.

Arteta is a long-term admirer of the lethal marksman, with GMS sources previously revealing that he was on the Gunners' shortlist of potential arrivals ahead of the summer, but it is more likely that he will join at the end of the season instead of next month if he embarks on a fresh challenge.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/12/2024