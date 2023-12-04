Highlights Arsenal may find it difficult to stump up the cash for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen despite adding him to a list of targets.

The Gunners are facing competition from London rivals Chelsea, with them looking to lure the Nigeria international to Stamford Bridge next month.

Arsenal and other suitors have been presented with a potential opportunity to pounce as Napoli are struggling to tie Osimhen down to a new contract.

Arsenal are showing 'signs' that they will not be able to afford Napoli star Victor Osimhen next month, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how boss Mikel Arteta could react as he looks to improve his chances of securing the Premier League title at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners moved two points clear at the top of the table thanks to registering a third consecutive domestic win against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, meaning supporters are dreaming of going one step further than they managed last season.

Arsenal's push for the crown has come after spending big during the summer, including shattering their transfer record when they spent £105million on landing Declan Rice from West Ham United, and there has been speculation over whether Arteta could bring in further reinforcements when the winter window opens at the turn of the year.

Osimhen on list of Arteta targets

Arteta has added Osimhen to his wishlist after Arsenal have set aside funds to secure the services of a new striker next summer, according to TEAMtalk, but the north Londoners are facing stiff competition after it has emerged that Napoli will only sanction his exit for £120million.

The report suggests the Nigeria international, who has scored six goals and provided a further two assists for his teammates in 13 appearances this season, is a Chelsea fan and they are open to pushing for his signature in January.

In a major blow for Arsenal, respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Osimhen would be keen to seal a switch to Stamford Bridge if Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is willing to meet Napoli's lucrative demands.

The 24-year-old's current employers are refusing to accept a cut-price fee after he played a pivotal role in them clinching the Serie A title last term by finding the back of the net 26 times and registering an additional five assists in 32 outings.

Serie A's top goalscorers last season Victor Osimhen (Napoli) 26 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) 21 Boulaye Dia (Salernitana) 16 Rafael Leao (AC Milan) 15 Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) 13 Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) 13 M'Bala Nzola (Spezia) 13 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

But Osimhen's admirers could see the fast-approaching winter window as an ideal opportunity to pounce as he is set to enter the final 18 months of his Napoli deal, which is worth just over £90,000-per-week, and Gli Azzurri have struggled to convince him to pen a contract extension.

It is understood that issues have arisen in the former Lille marksman's negotiations over fresh terms, resulting in it becoming increasingly likely that he will refuse to sign on the dotted line and a departure could be on the cards.

Although Arsenal have already held discussions with Osimhen's representatives over a potential switch to the Emirates Stadium, they would prefer to wait until the summer before heading to the negotiating table instead of lodging a January bid.

Having spoken to contacts, Jones has been made aware that Arsenal have not made a final decision over whether to splash the cash on a new frontman next month as they aim to remain at the top of the Premier League.

But the reputable reporter has serious doubts over whether the Gunners will have the funds needed to tempt Napoli into selling Osimhen after they also spent big on the likes of Rice just a matter of months ago.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"As far as I understand, Arsenal haven't yet decided that they are definitely going to sign a striker of this type in January. If they are, I'm not sure where they're going to get their money from. "Spending as much as they did in the summer on Declan Rice was a big push for them. The thought process at the time was that they would go through all of their business right now and get David Raya through the door, but only on an initial loan to help them through and then sign him permanently next summer. "That gives you all the signs that Arsenal are not going to have the clout to go and throw £120million at a striker in January."

Tomiyasu edging towards new contract

Arsenal are expected to reach an agreement with Takehiro Tomiyasu over a new long-term contract in the not-too-distant future, according to The Athletic, after an offer has been put in front of him in a bid to strengthen their position ahead of the January transfer window.

The report suggests the Gunners have entered negotiations with the Japan international, who headed to north London after a £19.8million deal was struck with Bologna two years ago, as they are keen to see him join the likes of skipper Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in being rewarded with improved terms.

Tomiyasu is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his current deal, which allows him to pocket £55,000-per-week, and Arsenal are looking to act as he has been the subject of interest after putting in a number of eye-catching performances.

It is understood that reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are keen to land the right-back next month, having initially looked to reach an agreement during the summer, but they are prepared to play the waiting game and remain patient until the end of the season if a winter switch is not possible.

But it appears that Arteta is preparing to frustrate the German giants in their pursuit as the Spanish tactician has ruled out the possibility of sanctioning Tomiyasu's departure midway through the campaign due to his versatility potentially proving valuable in a push for silverware.