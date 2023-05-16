Arsenal could find it difficult to lure Joao Cancelo to the Emirates Stadium as he will not come cheap and Manchester City may opt against doing business with their title challengers, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners chief Mikel Arteta raided the reigning Premier League champions last summer, signing Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, and he will be handed another opportunity to bolster his squad in the summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Joao Cancelo

According to 90min, Arsenal are among a host of clubs looking to tempt Cancelo away from Manchester City and Arteta is confident that he would slot nicely into his side's tactical setup.

The report suggests the Portugal international is unlikely to be reintegrated into Pep Guardiola's squad ahead of next season, leading to additional interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Cancelo joined Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the campaign during the final hours of the winter transfer window, with the deal including an option to make the move permanent for £61million.

The German giants have not ruled out the possibility of activating that clause, with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic revealing discussions will be held at the end of the season.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Cancelo?

Taylor believes Arsenal are facing two obstacles as they look to gain the upper-hand in the race for Cancelo's services.

The respected journalist feels the north Londoners - who are also set to open talks over a £90million move for West Ham United captain Declan Rice - will have to spend big in order to seal the 28-year-old's arrival, but Manchester City could still end Arteta's hopes of striking a deal.

When asked whether Cancelo would move ahead of Ben White in the race for the right-back berth at Arsenal, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I would imagine that he would if this is a transfer that is actually viable.

"Ultimately, I think there are two key factors to consider here. Firstly, the price tag. He's not going to come cheap because he's a top level operator, although he's obviously had a difficult season, and he is still a world-class player.

"Secondly, are City going to be prepared to do business with Arsenal again, knowing that Zinchenko and Jesus have helped take them to another level? They are the two factors."

Would Cancelo be a good signing for Arsenal?

Cancelo has racked up 62 goal contributions over the course of his senior club career, according to Transfermarkt, so there is no doubt that he would make Arsenal more dangerous in the final third of the pitch.

He has also enjoyed plenty of success in English football, winning the Premier League and Carabao Cup two times apiece while also getting his hands on the Community Shield.

FBref data emphasises that Cancelo would be an upgrade on White as he has averaged more goals, assists, tackles and a better pass completion rate per 90 minutes since the campaign got underway.

With that being the case, Arsenal should do all they can to sign the former Valencia and Juventus man when the transfer window reopens.