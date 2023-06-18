Arsenal don’t have a concrete interest in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa at the Emirates Stadium at the time of writing, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta could look to sign more options out wide for his Gunners squad as sporting director Edu Gaspar works to identify potential transfer targets.

Arsenal transfer news – Federico Chiesa

Last week, La Repubblica reported that Arsenal are one of the clubs to express their interest in signing Chiesa from Juventus, with the Serie A giants’ financial peril potentially contributing to their need to offload players.

Reports in Italy have suggested that the wide man is unhappy in Turin and doesn’t feel like he is part of the club's project, hinting that a departure from the Allianz Stadium could be on the cards.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Paisley Gates), a bid between £30-£34m could be accepted by Juventus for the services of Chiesa.

The club will “not oppose his departure” if said offer is received.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chiesa would be “awesome” in Arteta’s side as the Gunners prepare for Champions League football next season.

But Romano is unaware of any interest from Arsenal’s side in Chiesa, though says it’s a saga that could develop later in the window.

What has Romano said about Arsenal and Chiesa?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “At the moment, I'm not aware of any interest in Federico Chiesa. So, let's see later in the window. But at the moment, this is not something concrete.

“In general, I think they will explore the wingers market because they can find some opportunity, and in that case, they will be ready to attack the market.”

Would Chiesa be a good signing for Arsenal?

With Bukayo Saka playing in 48 games this season, Arteta will be keen to secure a backup option that he trusts to give the England international a rest when balancing their domestic and European campaigns next season.

Unfortunately for Chiesa, he has spent most of the last two seasons on the treatment table through various serious and minor setbacks, hinting that this might not be the wisest move for Edu to pursue this summer.

The Euro 2020 winner with Italy has been a decent goal threat for The Old Lady over the last two campaigns, bagging eight goals and registering ten assists in 51 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

And the 5 foot 9 star compares favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 4% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for assists per 90 minutes (0.42), over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Chiesa, once described as “magic”, would be exceptional in Arsenal’s frontline if he could stay fit and compete for a place in the side with Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

However, a recent history of absences could be enough to put Arteta off demanding his signature as the Gunners head into a pivotal summer market.