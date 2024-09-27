Arsenal are likely to drop out of the race to sign German sensation Florian Wirtz in 2025 despite having a strong interest, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker has emerged as one of the top attacking midfielders in world football after his spectacular season in 2023/24, as he helped the club to their first ever Bundesliga title with an unbeaten season and also saw them claim the DFB Pokal, while they reached the Europa League final too - suffering their only defeat in all competitions against Atalanta.

Speculation was rife during the recent summer transfer window that he could be on the move, but the 21-year-old opted instead to remain with Xabi Alonso's side as they look to defend their title, but he is now expected to move on in 2025 with the German outfit preparing for his exit.

Arsenal Set to Drop Out of Wirtz Race

Real Madrid also said to be interested

The attacking midfielder was one of the standout performers for Germany at Euro 2024 also, so it was seen as a huge boost to Leverkusen when he opted to stay for another season and continue his development with them.

But there is still big interest in him for next summer, when the expectation is that he will move on to one of Europe's elite clubs. Arsenal are one of the clubs who maintain a level of interest in the playmaker, who has been described as "world-class", but GMS sources have been informed that it is unlikely to reach a stage where they actually table a formal offer.

Should Wirtz leave the BayArena, the belief is that the price on his head will be "huge" - with little to no room for negotiation from anyone. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are all said to be paying close attention, but there is a strong feeling within the game that he will follow Xabi Alonso to his next club anyway.

Florian Wirtz's Bundesliga statistics - Bayer Leverkusen squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =4th Assists 11 2nd Goals 11 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.3 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.5 2nd Match rating 7.50 2nd

Alonso was linked with a move to Anfield to replace Jurgen Klopp before opting to stay with Leverkusen, while there has also been talk of him returning to Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti should the Italian depart next summer.

Arsenal are likely to keep tabs on the situation involving Wirtz's future as they look to bolster their attack further, but currently there is no expectation that they will get a deal done to see him at the Emirates Stadium next season.

No Plans to Loan Out Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal issue hands-off warning

Speaking of talented young attacking midfielders, Arsenal have issued a hands-off warning to any clubs thinking of trying to sign Ethan Nwaneri on loan in January according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The 17-year-old made his first start for the Gunners in the 5-1 win over Bolton in the EFL Cup in midweek, scoring twice, and has been tipped to have a more prominent role in the absence of captain Martin Odegaard in the coming months.

Arsenal convinced Nwaneri to put pen-to-paper on a professional deal earlier this year, fending off interest from Manchester City and Chelsea in the process, and now look set to give him his chance in the first-team this season under Mikel Arteta.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 27/9/2024.