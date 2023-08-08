Arsenal star Folarin Balogun could make a major U-turn over his future after gaining extensive interest ahead of a potential move away from the Emirates Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Mikel Arteta's side clinched the Community Shield on Sunday, after overcoming Manchester City on penalties at Wembley, the striker was not involved for the Gunners.

Arsenal transfer news - Folarin Balogun

According to the Express, Inter Milan are ready to launch a fresh move for Balogun after missing out on West Ham United's Gianluca Scamacca to Italian rivals Atalanta.

The report suggests last season's Champions League finalists are considered to be the strong frontrunners for the United States international, who has scored two goals in an Arsenal shirt, but they want to tie up a deal for no more than £30million and his current employers are refusing to lower their demands.

Balogun has returned to the Emirates Stadium, having found the back of the net 22 times during a loan spell with French side Reims, but there is growing uncertainty over whether he will still be in north London by the time the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

The 22-year-old has pleaded for Arsenal to drop their £45million asking price after his valuation initially resulted in Inter turning their attentions elsewhere.

Balogun has ruled out the possibility of sealing another temporary move away from the Gunners, with his preference being to complete a permanent switch if he does not feature in Arteta's plans.

Chelsea have held discussions with the frontman's representatives, while West Ham United are also admirers and multiple Premier League rivals have lodged enquiries.

Reputable journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have not deliberately attempted to frighten suitors away from Balogun by putting a hefty price tag on him.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Balogun?

Despite initially revealing he is unwilling to head out on loan, Jacobs believes Balogun would be open to the idea if the agreement includes an option or obligation to make the move permanent.

But the respected journalist understands Arsenal's academy graduate will not entertain a temporary switch which would result in him being left in a similar position 12 months down the road.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Of course, Balogun says he doesn't want to go out on loan, but let's just wait and see whether a loan with an obligation or even a loan with an option to buy changes his mind because it's a lot more settling for a player if they know that the loan has the possibility of becoming permanent or the obligation of becoming permanent.

"I sense, from asking around, that would change Balogun's mind. When he says he doesn't want to go out on loan again, what he's basically saying is he doesn't want to be loaned with no option and then brought back to Arsenal in the same position in a year's time.

"But if, financially speaking, there was a suitor that preferred to do a loan now, but was willing to add an option or obligation, then I don't see why Balogun would be against that because it still may ultimately get him the permanent move - in the long-term - that he desires."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Arsenal?

According to Turkish media outlet TRT Spor, Jorginho could be on his way out of Arsenal just a matter of months after arriving in north London.

The report suggests Fenerbahce have taken an interest in the central midfielder, who has made 16 appearances in a Gunners shirt, after he has become unsettled.

Jorginho only sealed a switch to Arsenal on February 1, after a £12million agreement was reached with London rivals Chelsea.

But Declan Rice's £105million move from West Ham United is likely to limit his game-time as Arteta plots another Premier League title push.

Jorginho has entered the final 12 months of his £110,000-per-week contract, but there is an option for the deal to be extended by another year.