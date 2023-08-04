Highlights Arsenal's spending spree in the transfer window has exceeded £200 million as Mikel Arteta aims to strengthen the squad for a Premier League title challenge.

Balogun may seek a move away from Arsenal if he doesn't receive assurances over game-time, with multiple Premier League clubs interested in signing him.

Although Arsenal have expressed interest in Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a deal is unlikely as his price tag is high and the club has already spent a significant amount.

Arsenal have been busy throughout the transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to go one step further and bring the Premier League title to the Emirates Stadium, but further additions could be in the offing.

The Gunners' spending spree began with the £65million acquisition of Kai Havertz from London rivals Chelsea, before heading overseas to bolster their defence.

Netherlands international Jurrien Timber sealed a £38million switch from Eredivisie giants Ajax, while Arsenal's transfer record was shattered as Arteta finally bagged his priority target.

Following lengthy negotiations, Declan Rice swapped West Ham United for the Champions League football on offer in north London as a £105million deal was rubber-stamped.

That took Arsenal's spending beyond £200million, but there is still time for Arteta and sporting director Edu to sanction further incomings and outgoings.

With the September 1 deadline fast approaching, three journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with unique updates on a current Gunners star who could move onto pastures new, as well as two potential arrivals.

Balogun could seek move

Folarin Balogun of England during the International Friendly between England U21 and Germany U21 at Bramall Lane on September 27, 2022 in Sheffield, England

According to respected journalist Ben Jacobs, Balogun has pushed for Arsenal to drop their asking price after it has resulted in Serie A giants Inter Milan turning their attentions elsewhere.

The former CBS reporter suggests the Nerazzurri deemed the striker's £45million valuation to be too high, despite scoring 22 goals during a loan spell with Reims last season, and that has led to them looking at an alternative target in West Ham United's Gianluca Scamacca.

Although reputable journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will not entertain selling Balogun for a cut-price fee, he has warned that the United States international could look to force a move.

He said: "I think they see that Balogun is a player with huge potential and has a value. They're not willing to let him go cheap and fair play to them for doing so.

"I think it's going to come down to what happens when Balogun speaks to Arteta and finds out what kind of role he might be able to play. If he responds badly to that, there might be a way to find a way out for him.

"But it all comes down to whether Balogun is willing to be patient enough at Arsenal or not. It seems to me like he isn't, but I can't see Arsenal accepting anything less than the kind of fee they would want for him. No-one is going to get this guy for a bargain price."

Balogun has ruled out the possibility of sealing another temporary move away from Arsenal, having returned from Reims at the end of last season, with his preference being to leave the Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis if Arteta cannot give him assurances over game-time.

Multiple Premier League clubs have lodged enquiries while there is uncertainty over his future, with West Ham being among the 22-year-old's admirers.

Chelsea have also held discussions with Balogun's representatives ahead of a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

David Raya is eager to seal a move from Brentford and, according to the Evening Standard, personal terms have already been agreed with Arsenal.

The report suggests the Gunners are ready to begin club-to-club discussions after Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich turned their attentions elsewhere due to the goalkeeper's current employers being unwilling to lower their £40million demands.

Raya's arrival would allow Arsenal to sanction Matt Turner's exit after Nottingham Forest have held discussions over a switch to the City Ground.

Although there is a considerable gap in the respective clubs' valuations of the American shot-stopper, dialogue has remained open.

Turner has been on Arsenal's books since a £5.75million move from Major League Soccer franchise New England Revolution was rubber-stamped last year, allowing him to provide cover for first-choice custodian Aaron Ramsdale.

Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, has told GIVEMESPORT that failing to sign Raya will not come as a significant blow to the Gunners if Turner remains in the capital.

He said: "If they don't get him, I don't think it will be a disaster because they rate Matt Turner quite highly.

"It's a strange one and I don't think it threatens Ramsdale's long-term future because he has just signed a big, new contract and I think he was one of their better players last season. He is a big influence in the dressing room as well.

"It's odd and it would be an interesting dynamic if they have got two goalkeepers who basically want to be number one. It happened a little bit with Bernd Leno, but they quickly got rid of him once Ramsdale was signed."

Kvaratskhelia deal unlikely

Arteta is looking to provide Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka with further competition as, according to FootballTransfers, Arsenal have expressed an interest in Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The report suggests the Gunners already have a strong relationship with the reigning Serie A champions' new sporting director, Mauro Meluso, which could play into their hands as they aim to strike a deal for the Georgia international.

But transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are unlikely to acquire Kvaratskhelia as they would have to pay a similar fee to the amount they have already forked out for Rice.

He said: "I have to say I have not heard anything positive around this rumour, and that’s mainly because his price tag is extortionate.

"Napoli aren’t letting this player move for less than £100million and there is no sign at all of Arsenal going into that territory again this summer."

Arsenal are not the only Premier League club to have been linked with Kvaratskhelia as Newcastle United lodged a bid worth close to £90million last month.

That was not enough to tempt Napoli into sanctioning the 22-year-old's exit, and they remain determined to fend off interest after he racked up 31 goal contributions last season.

The Naples-based outfit are under no pressure to sell Kvaratskhelia as his contract, which allows him to pocket just over £25,000-per-week, is due to run until the summer of 2027.