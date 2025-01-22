The January transfer window always promises drama, and Matheus Cunha’s situation at Wolverhampton Wanderers could become one of the best storylines of the year.

While Wolves believed they had secured the Brazilian forward’s future with a verbal agreement on a new deal, uncertainty over contract terms and mounting interest from rival clubs has thrown his future into doubt.

As Vitor Pereira's relegation-threatened side fights to keep their prized asset, the battle for Cunha’s signature is heating up - and fast.

Arsenal Remain Frontrunners to Sign Cunha

Gunners made enquiry at start of winter transfer window

Wolves reached a verbal agreement with Cunha earlier this month, but key sticking points have caused tension behind the scenes. While improved terms were not an issue, we understand the forward has asked for a relegation release clause to safeguard his career, a request that reflects Wolves’ precarious position in the Premier League table.

Although Wolves privately insist a gentleman’s agreement would suffice, Cunha is unwilling to take any chances. With the player’s future at Molineux now uncertain, no fewer than six clubs are circling with varying degrees of interest.

Leading the charge are Arsenal, who made a surprise enquiry through intermediaries at the start of the winter transfer window. The Gunners explored the personal terms required to secure Cunha and found them manageable.

They began to look into putting together an offer, but Arsenal’s frustration surfaced when they discovered Cunha was simultaneously negotiating a new contract with Wolves, despite a seeming desire to move to north London.

The situation briefly stalled, but the Gunners remain the frontrunners, particularly as their attack is in need of reinforcements. The difference now with Arsenal’s position is that other clubs are making their own moves - whereas the Gunners would have had a clear run at him two weeks ago.

Cunha May Have Signalled Interest in Quitting

Brazilian has gained widespread interest ahead of deadline

The biggest surprise has been Nottingham Forest’s apparent interest in Cunha. Wolves sources dismissed the idea of a deal on Tuesday night, claiming there had been no contact and no chance of an agreement. Yet the Tricky Trees' intent to pursue the former Atletico Madrid man suggests that there may be signals from Cunha’s camp that he is ready for a change.

Newcastle United and Chelsea are in the picture as well. The Magpies' financial constraints could make a deal difficult, we understand, but the west Londoners, with their deep pockets, are better positioned to act.

The Blues have discussed Cunha alongside other targets in recent weeks. While their interest has so far been passive, a bidding war could easily draw them into the mix.

Tottenham Hotspur, too, explored the possibility of signing Cunha in December, only to conclude that the move would be extremely challenging. They believe Wolves value the player at over £60million, which is a price tag beyond Spurs’ budget this month, even if chairman Daniel Levy’s willingness to spend big would have earned goodwill from fans.

Manchester United, for now, seem on the sidelines. While they admire Cunha’s style and see him as a potential summer target, the financial hurdles to securing his signature in January seem insurmountable.

Cunha has performed well this season, despite Wolves’ struggles towards the bottom of the table, and the potential of European football is also going to be on his mind if he does decide on a move in the coming days.

With whispers of an exit growing louder, the Brazilian has an opportunity to enhance his status in the game and become one of the surprise movers of this window.

