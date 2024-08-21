Arsenal are increasingly confident that they will be able to make Mikel Merino the latest arrival at the Emirates Stadium despite being left frustrated by Real Sociedad delaying the switch just a matter of days before the transfer window slams shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Riccardo Calafiori has been the only fresh face to join the Gunners ahead of the August 30 deadline, thanks to completing a £42million switch from Serie A outfit Bologna last month, and boss Mikel Arteta's side got their Premier League title tilt off to a promising start thanks to registering an opening day win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

David Raya was between the sticks for the 2-0 victory, having sealed a £27million permanent move from Brentford during the summer, but sporting director Edu has been desperately attempting to wrap up a late deal for Merino after being tasked with leading Arsenal's recruitment drive.

Merino Negotiations Turn in Gunners' Favour

Title-chasers hoping to reach agreement after being forced to wait

Arsenal insiders have informed GMS sources that attempts to reach a compromise over a deal for Merino are going slow due to delays at Real Sociedad's end, but there is optimism that negotiations turned in their favour last weekend and an agreement at a cut-price fee will be reached.

Although the central midfielder has a release clause worth close to £56million, the Gunners have been looking to take advantage of the fact that his contract has less than 12 months remaining and have remained firm in their stance that they are unwilling to pay over the odds when he could become a free agent at the end of the season.

GMS sources have been told that Real Sociedad have forced Arsenal and Merino to play the waiting game due to being unwilling to budge on his £40million price tag, with them still attempting to convince the north Londoners to meet their demands last week, but he has edged closer to becoming Declan Rice's partner in the middle of the park after further talks.

Mikel Merino's statistical averages per 90 minutes over the course of his domestic career compared to Declan Rice Mikel Merino Declan Rice Percentage of aerial duels won 59.9 55.6 Ball recoveries 7.93 7.49 Shot-creating actions 2.59 1.95 Tackles 2.56 2.42 Blocks 1.52 1.22 Key passes 1.01 0.72 Statistics correct as of 21/08/2024

The Spain international won Euro 2024 with his homeland during the summer, with him playing a crucial role in clinching silverware thanks to scoring an extra-time winner against hosts Germany in the quarter-finals, but he is still searching for his first appearance of the season and is not training with his Real Sociedad teammates due to ongoing speculation.

Uncertainty over whether fellow midfielder Martin Zubimendi would join Liverpool had a knock-on effect in terms of Real Sociedad taking more time to decide whether to sell Merino, according to GMS sources, and Arsenal have found talks frustrating at various stages as they aim to recruit their top target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Merino was one of four members of the Spain squad to feature in every clash at Euro 2024, while he covered 28.1 kilometres over the course of 178 minutes on the pitch

Merino Unlikely to Make Debut This Weekend

Initial plan was for Spaniard to be involved in clash at Aston Villa

GMS sources understand that Merino is unlikely to feature in Arsenal's meeting with Aston Villa this weekend, regardless of whether he officially signs before the trip to the Midlands, as he would have limited time to integrate into his potential new surroundings thanks to negotiations dragging on.

Some sections of the Gunners' fanbase have started to become concerned over whether the 28-year-old will end up heading to the capital because of the drawn-out process, but members of the hierarchy have remained hopeful of landing the former Newcastle United man, who made 24 Premier League appearances during his time on Tyneside.

Arteta is not on course to be able to call upon Merino for the encounter with Aston Villa on Saturday, which will come as a significant blow as GMS sources recently revealed that the initial plan was for him to be involved in some capacity due to fears that Thomas Partey could struggle against their hosts' strong midfield.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and UEFA