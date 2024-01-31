Highlights Arsenal's lack of activity in the January transfer window is due to their significant spending in the summer, which exceeded £200m.

Mikel Arteta has identified the need for a full-back, with injuries causing issues in the defence. However, the club has not been convinced by the options available in the market.

In the final hours of the window, Arsenal may consider making a move for Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, who could be available for a reasonable price of £18m.

Arsenal have focused on looking to bring in a full-back during the January transfer window, despite their lack of activity in the market so far. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on what we could see from the Gunners in the final few hours of the window.

It's been a quiet month for Arsenal when it comes to new additions at the Emirates Stadium, and it's hardly a surprise considering the cash they splashed in the summer. The north London outfit are competing to push Liverpool and Manchester City all the way in the race for the Premier League title, so they may feel that reinforcements will be necessary before the window slams shut.

The summer saw Mikel Arteta and his recruitment bring in David Raya, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, while also losing the likes of Granit Xhaka and Kieran Tierney. The Gunners spent north of £200m on new additions, which could be a key reason behind their lack of spending this month.

Arteta wants a full-back

Just before the January transfer window opened, a report from The Athletic claimed that Arsenal's defence and midfield needed bolstering, but they were more likely to bring in loans than permanent deals. Arteta has previously admitted that his side are “really short at the back", with injuries to Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu causing a few issues for the Gunners.

Takehiro Tomiyasu vs Ben White - 2023/24 Premier League stats Takehiro Tomiyasu Ben White Appearances 5(8) 19(2) Minutes 631 1658 Tackles per game 0.8 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.9 1 Clearances per game 1.4 1.8 Overall rating 6.52 6.73 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 31/01/2024

Timber is yet to return from injury while Tomiyasu is fit once again, but he's currently away with Japan at the Asia Cup. The earlier report from The Athletic names Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck and Bayern Munich’s Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt as players admired by the club, but they've been described as 'infeasible' January deals.

Earlier in the window, Romano confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Financial Fair Play regulations are creating some minor issues for the north London club when it comes to their January spending. The Gunners are forced to be a little cautious in the January market, even though Arteta has admitted his squad is thin...

"We have one of the thinnest squads in the League, that's for sure. And when you talk about the numbers, especially in certain areas, we are really thin."

Time is running out, and Romano has now provided an update on their pursuit of a defender.

Fabrizio Romano - Arsenal not convinced

Romano has suggested that the Gunners haven't been convinced by any of the options they've looked at in the full-back area, but it's a position they've been continuously scouring the market for. The Italian journalist adds that signing a striker wasn't a feasible option for the north London club this month. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Arsenal have been looking into the full-backs market for example during this window. The striker was never really close because there are no players basically available for a kind of normal fee in the January transfer window so that's why Arsenal decided to take their time to keep an eye on the full-backs market, but at the moment, there is nothing really convincing for them."

Arteta could pounce for Wilson

As Romano mentioned, the January window isn't ideal for finding the right profile of player for a reasonable price, with clubs unwilling to offload their key players in the middle of the season. If the opportunity arises in the final few hours of the window, it will be interesting to see whether the Gunners make a late move to bring in a striker.

As per the Evening Standard, Newcastle United could be forced to sell Callum Wilson for just £18m before the window closes, and Arsenal have been made aware of his availability. Gabriel Jesus has struggled to find the back of the net consistently this campaign, and Wilson could be a stopgap striker signing until they make a big play in the summer. Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could make a late play to secure his signature and this may be a deal to watch.