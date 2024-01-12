Highlights Arsenal are considering signing a full-back during the winter transfer window to address the lack of depth in that position at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have struggled in recent matches, with only win in their last seven games seeing their Premier League title challenge falter.

Mikel Arteta's side are exploring potential options for full-backs in the market, but they are unlikely to spend a significant amount of money and may look for cost-efficient opportunities.

Arsenal are considering signing a full-back during the winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an update from the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta will hope to bolster his Gunners squad before the end of the market as he aims to secure the north London outfit’s first Premier League title since 2004.

Given the circumstances surrounding international tournaments and injuries, the 2022/23 top-flight runners-up will feel short in the full-back positions. They may splash some of their transfer budget on adding to this area of the pitch. Arsenal have already spent big during the 2023 summer transfer window and will unlikely have an influx of cash available this month.

Arsenal lacking depth at full-back

Arsenal have endured a testing few weeks at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners’ 2-0 Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in December 2023 represents Arteta’s side's only win in their last seven, which includes disappointing defeats to Fulham and West Ham United in recent weeks. Arsenal have been accused of struggling to find the back of the net, with Gabriel Jesus not hitting the heights and Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli looking to have run out of steam.

However, the 13-time English champions need to improve in other areas of the pitch, with the right-back and left-back positions becoming a concern. Currently, Arteta has centre-back turned full-back Ben White as his only first-team option on the right side of defence, with Cedric Soares barely getting a look in at the Emirates Stadium.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could be unavailable until February, having travelled to Qatar to participate in the Asia Cup with Japan. Summer 2023 arrival Jurrien Timber is also capable of playing at right-back but is unlikely to feature again during the 2023/24 season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Nottingham Forest on the season’s opening weekend last August.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko could be considered Arsenal’s only out-and-out left-back at the club after the Gunners sanctioned the loan departure of Kieran Tierney to Real Sociedad during the 2023 summer transfer window. Therefore, it’s no wonder that the Gunners are thought to be scouring the market for full-back options before the 2024 winter transfer window’s deadline on 1st February.

In positive news, Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (10th January) that Arsenal are edging closer towards securing the future of Tomiyasu, who is set to sign an extension to his contract. The 25-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer of 2025, and the Gunners will be keen to put fresh terms on the table to avoid being forced into selling the versatile defender over the next 18 months.

Takehiro Tomiyasu vs Oleksandr Zincheno percentile comparison Statistic Tomiyasu (per 90) Zinchenko (per 90) Passes attempted 90 (68.49) 97 (83.48) Pass completion % 74 (81.5%) 95 (86.7%) Progressive passes 97 (7.25) 99 (10.58) Aerials won 97 (2.14) 93 (1.83) Statistics according to FBref, correct as of 11-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - ‘Names are being considered’ in full-back areas at Arsenal

Romano claims that Arsenal are looking at full-back options, and names are being considered in the market. However, the Italian journalist has indicated that the Gunners won’t splash the cash in the position and that it’s “important to see what happens with the outgoings.” Asked if full-back was an area Arsenal are looking to strengthen this winter, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“They're looking at possibilities in that position. So, Arsenal are looking at full-backs, and names are being considered. Some are too expensive, so I don't think Arsenal would splash much money there. Maybe they're looking for an opportunity in that position. That's the idea at the moment. It will also be important to see what happens with the outgoings.”

After spending over £200m during the 2023 summer transfer window, it’s unlikely that Arsenal will have the funds to make a marquee signing during the winter market. However, Arteta’s side have been linked to moves for some of Europe’s most coveted players as they look to put themselves in position to compete for the Premier League title.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have set their sights on signing Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong amid interest from Arsenal alongside Aston Villa and Manchester United. The 23-year-old could be available later in 2024 via a £35m release clause, proving a cost-efficient way of bolstering Arteta’s full-back positions. However, Frimpong has played exclusively on the right flank of a 3-4-3 system under Xabi Alonso and may find adapting to Arteta’s four-at-the-back system challenging.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT (8th January) that Arsenal are contemplating moves for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez and Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. The Gunners return to Premier League action on 20th January when they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium before travelling to Nottingham Forest on the 30th, hoping to get back on track in the top flight.