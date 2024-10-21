Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus could enter internal discussions over sealing a move away from the Emirates Stadium in the coming months despite retaining boss Mikel Arteta's faith as the Spanish tactician goes in search of ending the wait for a Premier League title, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners' hopes of being crowned champions suffered a significant blow when they were consigned to a 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth last weekend, and William Saliba is in line to miss the clash against Liverpool on Sunday thanks to picking up the first red card of his senior career during the loss at the Vitality Stadium.

Jesus was left out of the starting line-up despite Arsenal being without the injured Bukayo Saka for the trip to the south coast, with his late cameo as a substitute meaning he has been limited to just 89 minutes of Premier League action this term, and he is poised to hold talks with Arteta and sporting director Edu over his future.

Jesus Expected to Enter Gunners Discussions

Striker wants more than bit-part role at Emirates Stadium

Jesus is expected to be involved in conversations over the possibility of departing Arsenal in the coming months as he is not keen to continue being forced to contend with playing a bit-part role at this stage of his career, according to GMS sources, and his future will be assessed during the final weeks of the season.

The striker has entered the final three years of his contract, which allows him to pocket £265,000-per-week at the Emirates Stadium, and he is desperate to become one of the first names on the Gunners' team sheet instead of remaining behind the likes of Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

GMS sources have been informed that Arteta still has faith in Jesus and believes he can play an important role during the remainder of the season, but the 27-year-old is seeking regular action instead of opportunities from the bench as he looks towards an important spell of his career.

Gabriel Jesus' season-by-season Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 6 0 0 2 0 2023/24 27 4 5 6 0 2022/23 26 11 6 6 0 2021/22 28 8 9 1 0 2020/21 29 9 4 2 0 2019/20 34 14 8 3 0 2018/19 29 7 3 1 0 2017/18 29 13 3 6 0 2016/17 10 7 4 2 0 Statistics correct as of 21/10/2024

The north Londoners forked out £45million when they tempted Manchester City into offloading the Brazil international in July 2022, with him being viewed as a crucial addition to the squad as they go in search of Premier League glory, but injuries and lengthy spells without getting on the scoresheet have proved problematic.

Jesus is in contention to return to the starting line-up when Arsenal look to get back to winning ways against Shakhtar Donetsk in a Champions League encounter on Tuesday, GMS sources have learned, but his reduced amount of game time during the early stages of the season has left him considering his options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Jesus has registered four shots during the early stages of the Premier League campaign, with three of them coming during the win over Southampton earlier this month

Jesus to Assess Situation with Arteta and Edu

North Londoners poised to sign another forward amid doubts

GMS sources have been told that Jesus is on course to be involved in discussions with Arteta and Edu to assess how everyone feels about his current situation and whether it would be in the best interests of all parties to sanction his departure from Arsenal at the end of the campaign.

Although the former Palmeiras man has found the back of the net 19 times and registered a further 15 assists over the course of 78 appearances for the north Londoners, Havertz has made himself the Gunners' first-choice frontman and he has been forced to contend with further competition for starts since Raheem Sterling's loan arrival from Chelsea.

Arsenal are likely to dip into the transfer market for another forward next summer, GMS sources understand, and those plans will be factored into whether Jesus is going to fit into Arteta's system beyond the remainder of the season or it would make business sense to cash in if an admirer heads to the negotiating table.

Related Mikel Arteta Drops Arsenal Injury Update on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard at Arsenal.

GMS sources recently revealed that the South American's struggles in attempting to help the Gunners retain possession during a draw with Atalanta resulted in him being dropped to the bench for the trip to former employers Manchester City last month, and he is desperate to be given first team assurances in the coming months.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored