Arsenal will be looking to enter the transfer market after Gabriel Jesus suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month, according to David Ornstein.

The Gunners have a lack of attacking options at the moment, with Bukayo Saka already on the treatment table. An injury to Jesus means Mikel Arteta's has been utilising the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz in attack.

The aforementioned trio haven't been consistently finding the back of the net this season, while the signing of Raheem Sterling in the summer transfer window hasn't worked. As a result, we could see the north London club dip into the market before the end of the January transfer window.

Arsenal Will Dip Into the Market for an Attacker

They could look overseas

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein has discussed how Arsenal plan to deal with the latest injury update on Jesus. The respected reporter claims that it will intensify their need to bring in a new attacker, with Arsenal looking for potential solutions during the January transfer window.

"It will now intensify the need to seek recruitment through the market and that is why Arsenal will be looking to potential solutions in January. They've used up their two Premier League loans already on Raheem Sterling and Neto, so they are going to have to look overseas if it's going to be a loan. If they're going to sign somebody permanently, it's going to have to be suitable from a financial perspective."

Jesus' Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 17 Goals 3 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 2.96 Expected Goals Per 90 3.0 Key Passes Per 90 1.18 Expected Assists Per 90 0.10

It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners look to target a winger or centre-forward before the end of the window. Before Jesus' injury, a winger may have been the priority due to the lack of cover for Saka, but the striker situation now needs solving.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of players, including Athletico Bilbao winger Nico Williams, and GIVEMESPORT reporter Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on their pursuit of the Spanish international below.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 15/01/2025