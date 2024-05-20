Highlights Arsenal have set their sights on tempting Bruno Guimaraes away from domestic rivals Newcastle United when the summer window opens for business.

The Gunners and Manchester City have opened discussions with members of the Brazilian's entourage in an attempt to gauge whether he is interested in a move.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Arsenal will discover Newcastle's stance over Guimaraes' departure imminently.

Arsenal are heading into the summer window with a 'genuine' interest in luring Bruno Guimaraes to the Emirates Stadium, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Mikel Arteta is set to discover whether a move away from Newcastle United is on the cards.

Although the Gunners had the meanest defence in the Premier League throughout the 2023/24 campaign, resulting in David Raya winning the Golden Glove award thanks to keeping more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the division, they were pipped to the title by Manchester City.

Arteta, who was not afraid to splash the cash less than 12 months ago and made Declan Rice the north Londoners' most expensive acquisition of all-time when a £105million deal was agreed with West Ham United, will have an opportunity to strengthen his squad further ahead of another battle to be crowned champions next term.

Gunners Open Dialogue with Guimaraes' Entourage Over Move

Arsenal and Manchester City have made contact with Guimaraes' camp in a bid to discover whether he would be open to leaving Newcastle in the summer, according to CaughtOffside, and admirers could succeed in reaching an agreement for less than the release clause written into his St James' Park contract.

The report suggests that the Magpies would entertain a bid which exceeds £80million if the Brazil international - who grabbed his seventh goal of the season during his current employers' final day win at Brentford last weekend - makes it clear that he wants to embark on a fresh challenge where Champions League action is on offer, and statistics highlight that he performed better than the Gunners' defensive midfielder Thomas Partey in various metrics during the 2023/24 campaign.

Bruno Guimaraes' statistical averages per 90 minutes in the 2023/24 campaign compared to Thomas Partey Bruno Guimaraes Thomas Partey Shot-creating actions 3.94 2.84 Tackles 2.42 1.59 Key passes 1.71 0.68 Blocks 1.43 1.02 Shots 1.32 0.91 All statistics correct as of 20/05/2024

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will be left frustrated if they look to strike a double deal for Guimaraes and Alexander Isak as the latter has not been put on the market by Newcastle despite interest coming from the capital thanks to his prolific form in the final third of the pitch.

The Gunners could take advantage of the £100million release clause written into Guimaraes' contract, but Arteta will have to move quickly if he wants to leave the Tyneside giants helpless as the agreement expires in the final days of June, and that has led to hopes at St James' Park of keeping him on board.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes registered 26 through balls during the 2023/24 campaign, which was only surpassed by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes and West Ham United playmaker Lucas Paqueta in the Premier League

Dean Jones - Arteta Could Hand Guimaraes Opportunity to Reach Ambitious Goals

Jones is confident that Arsenal and Manchester City's interest in landing Guimaraes during the fast-approaching summer transfer window is genuine, and his admirers will quickly discover whether a swoop is on the cards due to Newcastle having to make their stance clear as they put their own plans in place ahead of next season.

Although the reputable journalist is aware that the 26-year-old defensive midfielder is not agitating to leave his current surroundings, despite being described as 'exceptional' by Sky Blues chief Pep Guardiola, he is ambitious and may find it difficult to turn down the opportunity to join one of the sides which went toe-to-toe for the Premier League title.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Now that the Premier League season has ended, we will very quickly learn what the stance is to be over Bruno Guimaraes leaving Newcastle this summer. "We know about the release clause and that Newcastle would ideally look to keep him, but the interest in him from Manchester City and Arsenal is genuine, in my eyes. I would not be surprised at all to see lots of talk around this in the coming weeks before the transfer window opens. "I don’t think Guimaraes is desperate to leave Newcastle, but he is ambitious and, at a time when Newcastle have dropped off a level, he has got the chance to join the two best sides in the division."

Related Alexander Isak Would Take Arsenal to 'Another Level' Alexander Isak has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this season and that has seen him touted with a move to Arsenal

Hato Pinpointed as Arsenal's Top Defensive Target

Arteta appears to be keen to bring in defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato has been identified as Arsenal's top target to provide William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes with stiff competition for a starting berth.

However, there are concerns that the north Londoners will be forced to fork out a substantial fee if they want to succeed in luring the 18-year-old away from his boyhood club as it has emerged that his current employers could seek more than £86million as a result of him making a flying start to his burgeoning career after breaking into the first-team picture.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League