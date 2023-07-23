Arsenal are 'genuinely interested' in Mohammed Kudus but will only make a move for the Ajax talisman if a big-name Emirates Stadium star seals his exit, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have not been afraid to splash the cash, with more than £200million being spent on the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, but boss Mikel Arteta is still in the hunt for further reinforcements.

Arsenal transfer news - Mohammed Kudus

According to MailOnline, Arsenal have set their sights on making Kudus their next big-money signing of the summer window.

The report suggests the Ghana international, who scored 18 goals for Ajax last season and was described as a "superstar" by Guardian journalist Ed Aarons, is valued at £40million and the Gunners could up the ante in their pursuit after players who are deemed surplus to requirements are offloaded by sporting director Edu.

But Arsenal are not Kudus' only admirers as Brighton & Hove Albion have set their sights on reaching an agreement ahead of Europa League action heading to the Amex Stadium in the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been tracking the forward after he made it clear to Ajax that he is keen to move onto pastures new ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

But the Eredivisie giants are in a strong negotiating position as Kudus' contract, which allows him to pocket £10,550-per-week, still has two years to run.

The former Nordsjaelland man has found the back of the net 37 times and registered a further 14 assists during the early stages of his senior club career.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kudus?

Jacobs understands that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Kudus ahead of potentially raiding Ajax just a matter of days after signing Jurrien Timber from the Dutch giants.

But the respected journalist is aware that the Gunners will not move for the 22-year-old until Thomas Partey's future is resolved.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Arsenal are genuinely interested in Mohammed Kudus, for sure.

"First of all, they need to resolve the situation of Thomas Partey, who has interest from Saudi Arabia. Outgoings will be key to understand what Arsenal do next, but Kudus is one player on the list."

What's next for Arsenal?

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Partey is unlikely to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Although big-spending clubs in Saudi Arabia registered an interest and were prepared to make offers for the defensive midfielder, his preference is to stay in Europe if he leaves Arsenal.

While it previously emerged that Partey was keen to seal a switch to Juventus, a move to the Serie A giants has failed to come to fruition.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could be aided by Villarreal in their bid to sell outcasts as, according to Spanish sources, the La Liga side are interested in signing Cedric Soares.

The report suggests Portuguese giants Benfica, Porto and Sporting are also keen on the right-back, who has made 59 appearances in a Gunners shirt, and informal discussions have already been held with his representatives.

Although Soares spent the second half of last season on loan with Premier League rivals Fulham, he was only handed 286 minutes of action at Craven Cottage.