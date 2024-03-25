Highlights Arsenal plan to "go big" during the 2024 summer transfer window, with Mikel Arteta eager to bolster his squad for future success.

Arsenal will be “going big” during the 2024 summer transfer window at the Emirates Stadium, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth reveals the club are excited about their academy prospects such as Ethan Nwaneri.

The Gunners are currently well-placed in the Premier League to compete for their first league title since 2004, with Liverpool and Manchester City also hot on their heels.

Mikel Arteta’s side have also secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010 and will be eager to progress further in Europe’s premier club competition. Arsenal haven’t been afraid to splash the cash in recent years and could do so again this summer.

Arsenal looking to bolster squad following 2023/24 season

Arsenal will already be looking ahead to the 2024 summer transfer window despite the many potential outcomes in the remainder of the 2023/24 season. The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League, albeit on goal difference ahead of Liverpool, whilst positioned a singular point ahead of Manchester City in third place.

Mikel Arteta’s side could take a massive stride towards their 14th English league title with a victory at the Etihad Stadium on 31st March. A win would take them four points clear of the reigning champions. Meanwhile, the Gunners have a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich in April. The north London outfit aim to triumph over German opposition and ensure their place in the semi-finals.

Arsenal’s success this term should come as no surprise, given that the club spent over £200m on four new additions during the 2023 summer transfer market. The capital club broke its and the British record transfer fee for a player when acquiring the services of West Ham United captain Declan Rice in a deal worth £105m in July 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta has spent just over £585m on transfer fees throughout his four year spell at Arsenal.

Despite the new additions, Arteta has still found the opportunity to hand some of the club’s academy talent playing time. In Arsenal’s 6-0 rout of West Ham United in February, the Spanish head coach offered Ethan Nwaneri a run-out in the game's closing stages. When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones dubbed the 17-year-old’s appearance an ‘unexpected bonus’. Sheth also told GIVEMESPORT that the Emirates Stadium outfit are excited by Amario Cozier-Duberry and Myles Lewis-Skelly's potential.

Dharmesh Sheth - Arsenal will be ‘going big’ in the summer transfer window

Despite Arsenal’s emerging young talent, Sheth still expects sporting director Edu Gaspar to go “big” during the 2024 summer transfer window. The Sky Sports reporter also feels the Gunners must be careful in Ethan Nwaneri’s development and manage his minutes in the first team. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“The pressure on players coming through the academy is enormous because clubs almost want instant success. The recruitment team and the manager then decide how to blood these players. “Nwaneri, who made his debut in 2022, is a player they consider to have a big future at Arsenal. Still, they've got to be careful in his development and blood him in very slowly so that he can integrate with the first team before putting all that pressure on him. So, I think Arsenal will be excited with what they have, but alongside that, make no mistake, they’ll be going big in the market as well.”

Arsenal ‘tempted’ by Murillo’s services this summer

With the summer transfer window due to open in less than three months, Edu and Arteta will be drawing up a plan of areas where they can bolster their squad. The Gunners improved the spine of their team by making four key signings last year and could look to conduct their business similarly this time.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Arsenal are interested in signing Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo. The Tricky Trees may be forced to offload the defender this summer after receiving a four-point deduction for failing to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Forest value Murillo at around £50m. The 21-year-old only arrived at The City Ground in the summer of 2023 and is on the radar of several clubs. The two-time European Cup winners are unlikely to budge on their valuation of the South American. Murillo’s arrival could significantly improve Arteta’s defensive options next term. Jurrien Timber hopes to be match-fit ahead of the 2024/25 season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Premier League debut in August 2023.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 25-03-24.