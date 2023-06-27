Arsenal 'will make another bid' for Declan Rice and the Emirates Stadium faithful were handed some 'good news' after Manchester City saw their opening offer rejected for the West Ham United star, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is eager to win the race for the England international and put an end to the ongoing summer saga.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal remain determined to sign Rice and will try their luck by heading to West Ham with a third bid.

The Italian journalist suggests the north Londoners intend to respond after Manchester City officially entered the hunt for the central midfielder's signature earlier this week.

Although Pep Guardiola has set his sights on luring Rice to the Etihad Stadium, West Ham rejected the reigning Premier League champions' opening proposal which was worth up to £90million.

It is understood that Arsenal are expected to return to the negotiating table soon, after their last offer worth the same amount was also snubbed due to the Hammers holding out for a £100million fee.

Despite Manchester City upping the ante in their pursuit, respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are still leading the race for Rice's services.

What has Dean Jones said about Rice?

Jones believes Arsenal supporters should be upbeat after seeing Manchester City fail with their opening attempt to land Rice.

The journalist understands the capital club are preparing to table another bid, which would have been lodged regardless of their Premier League rivals' efforts to strike a deal.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon: "Some good news for Arsenal fans is that Manchester City’s bid has been rejected, and they continue to lead the race for Rice.

"Of course, this is a bit of a nerveracking time, but Arsenal will make another bid for Rice very soon. That was coming irrespective of Manchester City launching their own offer.

"Arsenal are seeking to satisfy West Ham the best they can and will take some heart from the fact Manchester City didn’t get their opening offer accepted either."

Could Arteta play a crucial role in Arsenal beating Man City to Rice's signature?

According to reliable journalist Romano, Arteta is pushing for Arsenal to stump up the cash needed to acquire Rice's services.

The reporter suggests the Gunners chief's insistence will have been a crucial factor in the deal if the 24-year-old completes a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Rice is clearly up for grabs as West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan told talkSPORT that the Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina is likely to have been the Hammers skipper's final appearance for the club.

He is also due to enter the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week contract in a matter of days, although the east Londoners have an option to extend the agreement by another year.

Arteta should keep doing all he can to convince the Arsenal hierarchy to sign Rice, who has made 204 Premier League appearances during the early stages of his career.