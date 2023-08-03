Arsenal are not trying to price Folarin Balogun out of a move away from the Emirates Stadium and are sticking by their hefty demands after a key development, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners are preparing for another Premier League title push after falling five points short of eventual champions Manchester City last term.

Arsenal transfer news - Folarin Balogun

According to respected journalist Ben Jacobs, Balogun has pleaded for Arsenal to drop their asking price after it has resulted in Inter Milan turning their attentions elsewhere.

The former CBS reporter suggests the Serie A giants deemed the United States international's £45million valuation to be too high, despite scoring 22 goals during a loan spell with Reims last season, and that has led to them pursuing West Ham United's Gianluca Scamacca instead.

Balogun has ruled out the possibility of sealing another temporary move away from Arsenal, with his preference being to complete a permanent switch if he does not feature in Arteta's plans.

The 22-year-old's determination to secure regular game-time has resulted in multiple Premier League clubs lodging enquiries, while West Ham are among his admirers.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Balogun would be a 'sensational signing' for Crystal Palace.

Chelsea have also held discussions with the striker's representatives ahead of a potential move across the capital to Stamford Bridge.

What has Paul Brown said about Balogun?

Brown believes Arsenal are not intentionally making it difficult for Balogun to embark on a fresh challenge, with them deeming his price tag to be fair.

The journalist feels the Gunners are standing firm as a number of suitors are attempting to convince them to sanction their academy graduate's exit in a cut-price deal.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think there's a deliberate attempt to stick a transfer fee on him that is so big it wards people off.

"I think Arsenal do know that Balogun is not happy. He wants to play and might not get the minutes he wants this season.

"But I just genuinely think they rate him so highly, they're not willing to let him go for a fee that doesn't suit them. Quite frankly, there are a lot of clubs who are trying to low-ball them on Balogun and they won't have it. That's entirely up to Arsenal to respond like that. They're entirely within their rights to do so."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal have moved a step closer to winning the race for David Raya as, according to the Evening Standard, they have agreed a contract in principle with the Brentford goalkeeper.

The report suggests the Spain international, who has kept 20 clean sheets in the Premier League, is keen to join Arteta's side and he has made his feelings clear to his current employers.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have held discussions with Brentford ahead of a potential switch to the Allianz Arena, but they have not been willing to reach Raya's £40million valuation.

The Bees have put negotiations with the German side on hold after rejecting a loan offer, which has boosted Arsenal's hopes of swooping in.

It is understood that Raya would prefer to link-up with Arsenal instead of leaving the Premier League for Bayern.