Arsenal could look to win the race for Moussa Diaby as the Bayer Leverkusen star may 'reach a new level' at the Emirates Stadium, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

While Mikel Arteta has set his sights on landing West Ham United captain Declan Rice, with an official bid expected to be lodged after positive discussions have been held in recent days, the Gunners boss is also eager to strengthen his options further up the pitch.

Arsenal transfer news - Moussa Diaby

According to MailOnline, Diaby has emerged as a lead target ahead of Arsenal looking to splash the cash during the summer transfer window.

The report suggests the France international is of serious interest to Arteta, who is aiming to add further depth to his attacking options, but Manchester United, Newcastle United and Real Madrid are also in the hunt for his signature.

However, Arsenal may have been boosted in their pursuit of Diaby as it is understood that Newcastle are unwilling to meet Leverkusen's demands at this stage.

The Bundesliga side have slapped a £65million price tag on their prised asset, while Paris Saint-Germain are another club mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that he doubts Arsenal's interest has gone away after they also considered a move for Diaby during the winter window.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Diaby?

While Taylor is unconvinced that Arsenal will be able to sign Rice and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, he believes Diaby could be on Arteta's shortlist of potential recruits.

The respected journalist feels the forward could take his career to new heights by swapping Leverkusen for the Emirates Stadium.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm not quite sure they have the financial muscle to pull off both Rice and Caicedo. But, at the same time, I do think we can expect Arsenal to be shopping in a market where they're looking at players that will also interest a lot of clubs.

"An example would be someone like Moussa Diaby, who is clearly highly-rated. Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested. He ticks that under-25 box and is a player that can reach a new level at Arsenal.

"That's what I expect to see, but I don't expect to see scattergun recruitment. It's going to be concise and I believe Arsenal already have a clear shortlist of targets."

Would Diaby be an exciting signing for Arsenal?

Diaby has already racked up 108 goal contributions during the early stages of his senior club career, according to Transfermarkt, so there is no doubt that he is a menace in the final third of the pitch.

The 23-year-old was particularly prolific during the 2022/23 campaign, finding the back of the net 14 times and providing a further 11 assists.

WhoScored handed Diaby an average match rating of 7.06, a figure which was only bettered by two Leverkusen teammates, so he performs at a consistently high level.

He has been described as 'extremely fast' and a 'technically strong striker' by Simon Rolfes, his current employers' sporting director.

Diaby, who is on a contract worth £49,000-per-week, would make Arsenal even more of an attacking force if a deal can be reached.