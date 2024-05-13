Highlights Arsenal have identified Wojciech Szczesny as a potential recruit after scouring the market for a new goalkeeper ahead of Aaron Ramsdale's possible exit.

The Poland international is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his Juventus contract and could be made available in the summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Arsenal have shown interest in handing Szczesny a route back to north London.

Arsenal have held 'initial conversations' about whether to make a move to lure Juventus star Wojciech Szczesny back to the Emirates Stadium, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has also identified two alternative goalkeepers to sign in the summer.

The 34-year-old already has an affinity with the Premier League title-chasers' fanbase as he came through the north Londoners' ranks and went on to make 181 appearances after breaking into the first-team picture, keeping 72 clean sheets along the way, but there are signs that he could be set for a return ahead of next season.

Arteta was not afraid to splash the cash ahead of the current campaign, which led to Declan Rice becoming the most expensive acquisition in Arsenal's history when he completed a £105million switch from West Ham United, and the Spanish tactician has been involved in discussions with sporting director Edu over potential recruits.

Gunners Deliberating Over Summer Move for Szczesny

Arsenal are weighing up whether to offer Szczesny a route back to familiar surroundings as they have upped the ante in their pursuit of a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, according to the Evening Standard, and there is hope that he could be available due to Juventus wanting to sell a shot-stopper as they work on a deal to sign Michele Di Gregorio from Monza.

The report suggests that the Poland international, who has made 34 appearances this season, fits the bill as the Gunners are prioritising drafting in a custodian who would help them to comply with the Premier League's homegrown quota, but there are concerns that his wage demands could be a significant issue.

Szczesny currently pockets close to £200,000-per-week at the Allianz Stadium, but he is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his agreement, and he has remained on Arteta's radar as he prepares for Ramsdale to potentially seek a fresh challenge after falling behind David Raya in the pecking order.

Wojciech Szczesny's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Aaron Ramsdale Wojciech Szczesny Aaron Ramsdale Pass completion percentage 77.4 69.7 Save percentage 75.7 64.3 Clean sheet percentage 44.1 33.3 Percentage of penalties saved 33.3 0.00 Saves 2.26 1.50 Goals against 0.79 0.83 Errors 0.06 0.33 Statistics correct as of 13/05/2024

It is understood that Arsenal are desperate to bring in a new second-choice goalkeeper who will provide Raya with cover after his loan switch from domestic rivals Brentford is made permanent at the end of the campaign, but Szczesny is waiting to hold discussions over his future at Juventus.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wojciech Szczesny has kept 15 clean sheets since the Serie A season got underway, making 79 saves along the way

Dean Jones - Szczesny is Good Option for Arteta to Consider as Ramsdale Replacement

Jones understands that Arsenal have shown interest in tempting Szczesny back to the Emirates Stadium seven years after he rubber-stamped a £10million switch to Juventus, resulting in talks taking place behind the scenes over whether to test his current employers' resolve with a formal proposal.

The respected journalist believes that the former Roma loanee would be a strong back-up goalkeeper to Raya if the Gunners succeed in landing him, but Arteta has also sounded out two alternative targets in a bid to gauge who would be interested in sealing their arrival in the coming weeks.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It’s true that Arsenal have shown an interest in signing Wojciech Szczesny, but it is hard to know if there is genuine scope for it to progress at the moment. "They are on the lookout for a new back-up goalkeeper because Aaron Ramsdale is going to leave after this season, and Szczesny - with his experience and ties to the club - is a really good option to consider. That is why they have had initial conversations about whether it could open up. "He is definitely not the only option for them though. I have heard of at least two other goalkeepers recently that Arsenal have sounded out about next season."

Arsenal in Talks with Williams' Agents Over Possible Move

Arteta is also keen to strengthen his attacking options as GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Arsenal have held discussions with Nico Williams' representatives in an attempt to discover whether the Spain international would be interested in swapping boyhood club Athletic Bilbao for the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners could leave the La Liga outfit helpless by triggering the release clause written into his contract, which stands at £47.3million, and his arrival would provide the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard with stiff competition for a regular starting berth on the left flank.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore