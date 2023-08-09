Arsenal are holding 'talks behind the scenes' with Nicolas Pepe after a major twist has emerged at the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having spent more than £200million on reinforcements since the summer window opened for business, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has set his sights on offloading outcasts.

Arsenal transfer news - Nicolas Pepe

According to Turkish media outlet Fanatik, a move to Besiktas is on the cards after Pepe has agreed personal terms with the club.

The report suggests the Ivory Coast international has negotiated a salary with the Super Lig giants, who are eager to reach a compromise with Arsenal after domestic rivals Fenerbahce have also shown interest.

But it is understood that Pepe's representatives have been unable to convince Arsenal to allow him to leave on a free transfer, with Besiktas willing to move onto alternative targets unless the north Londoners' stance changes.

Having forked out £72million to sign the winger from Lille four years ago, Arteta and sporting director Edu are eager to recoup a nominal fee at the very least.

But respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could rip up Pepe's contract if progressive discussions are held with his agents.

The 28-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his £140,000-per-week deal at the Emirates Stadium and does not feature in Arteta's plans.

Pepe spent last season on loan with French side Nice, where he racked up nine goal contributions in 28 appearances.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Pepe?

Sheth understands that Besiktas are eager to sign Pepe and remain hopeful of Arsenal allowing him to head to Turkey without a transfer fee needing to be coughed up.

Although the Sky Sports reporter is aware that the Gunners would prefer to secure some cash, he has refused to rule out a similar agreement which allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the Emirates Stadium being reached.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Until Declan Rice arrived, he was still the record signing at £72million. Besiktas want to make that move, but I don't think they want to pay too much of a transfer fee.

"The ideal scenario for them, given he is in the final year of his contract, is to do that deal for no money at all. I don't think Arsenal realistically want to do that, but I think they're having talks behind the scenes about what will be the viable exit option for him.

"You will remember what happened with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, where there was a mutual termination of the contract and then he was allowed to move on for no money at all.

"Arsenal would want a transfer fee, that's the ideal scenario, but all options are probably still on the table."

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal's spending spree may not be over as, according to Football Insider, they are battling it out with north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Aston Villa defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The report suggests the Villans are making a move for Leeds United's Tyler Adams, which could open the door for an admirer to pounce for the Brazilian.

Arsenal are long-term suitors of Luiz and attempted to seal his arrival last summer, but three bids worth up to £25million were not enough to tempt Villa to cash in.

The former Manchester City man would provide additional cover for Rice, who sealed a £105million switch from West Ham United last month, if he heads to the Emirates Stadium.