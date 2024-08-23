Arsenal have set their sights on making an ambitious late move for Nico Williams as the Athletic Bilbao star has been earmarked as boss Mikel Arteta's top target after moving to within touching distance of luring Mikel Merino to the Emirates Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners have shown that they are not afraid to splash the cash as they go in search of ending their wait for a Premier League title, with Riccardo Calafiori sealing a £42million switch from Bologna, and they are on the cusp of wrapping up another deal ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Merino is on his way to Arsenal after an agreement in principle worth an initial £28.4million was reached with Real Sociedad earlier this week, but Arteta has urged sporting director Edu to continue attempting to strengthen the squad as the closure of the summer transfer window edges closer.

Gunners Consider Triggering Williams Clause

North Londoners mulling over late move for Spain international

Arsenal have identified Williams as their next dream signing as they have continued keeping tabs on his situation, according to GMS sources, and an attempt to lure him away from Athletic Bilbao has not been ruled out as they are aware that they can take advantage of the release clause written into his contract if they pay it in full.

The La Liga outfit will be left helpless if the Gunners trigger the pre-agreed figure, which stands in the region of £50million, and Arteta is mulling over whether to up the ante before attempting to convince the Spain international to walk away from his boyhood club in the final days of the transfer window.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal are uncertain of whether they will be able to persuade Williams to leave Athletic Bilbao after fellow suitors Barcelona and Chelsea have failed to get the deal over the line, but they are still eyeing him and that has led to them not making serious advances for Atalanta talisman Ademola Lookman.

Nico Williams' statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Ademola Lookman Nico Williams Ademola Lookman Shot-creating actions 4.82 4.81 Shots 2.23 3.19 Key passes 1.87 2.38 Shots on target 0.76 1.14 Assists 0.44 0.33 Goals 0.20 0.52 Statistics correct as of 23/08/2024

The 22-year-old winger played a crucial role in his homeland winning Euro 2024, having found the back of the net twice and registered a further assist over the course of six appearances in the competition, and Merino was among his teammates as they walked away from Germany with silverware.

Although Arsenal were forced to play the waiting game when they locked onto Calafiori and Merino as primary targets, suggesting that there may not be enough time to pull off another significant signing with the deadline just around the corner, GMS sources have learned that a move for Williams has not been completely written off.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams has registered 46 goal contributions over the course of 123 appearances for Athletic Bilbao

Nelson and Vieira May Quit Emirates Stadium

Duo could embark on fresh challenge before next week's deadline

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal are still expecting Reiss Nelson to be the subject of late enquiries after he has been unable to leapfrog fellow academy graduate Bukayo Saka in the pecking order for a regular starting berth on the right flank, and he will remain a back-up option if he stays in his current surroundings.

The former England under-21 international was restricted to just 731 minutes of action during the 2023/24 campaign and, having been an unused substitute for the Gunners' 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening weekend of the season, Arteta is prepared to cash in if the capital club's demands are met.

Arsenal have been waiting in the wings since it became clear that Williams would not be heading to Barcelona, GMS sources recently revealed, and plans have been put in place to recruit a wide option even if they are unable to bring in such a high-profile name at the eleventh hour.

Nelson is not the only member of the Gunners' squad who could be on the move in the coming days as GMS sources understand that a loan departure would be considered for Fabio Vieira if a presentable opportunity arises after struggling to force himself into the forefront of Arteta's plans.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt