Arsenal remain locked in discussions with Gabriel Magalhaes over a new Emirates Stadium contract due to turning their attentions towards rewarding the central defender with improved terms after making a breakthrough in negotiations with boss Mikel Arteta, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners bolstered their squad with the additions of Mikel Merino, Raheem Sterling, Neto and Riccardo Calafiori during the summer window - with the latter being in a £42million switch from Serie A side Bologna - and sporting director Edu has been eager to reach internal agreements since the transfer deadline.

Arteta has committed his long-term future to Arsenal by agreeing a deal which will keep him at the helm until 2027, handing the north Londoners a significant boost ahead of their derby against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, but further plans have been put in place to keep his key men on board.

Gunners in Discussions Over Gabriel Contract

Capital club confident of convincing Brazilian to sign on dotted line

Arsenal are still in open dialogue with Gabriel over a new contract due to remaining determined to persuade him to commit his long-term future to the club, according to GMS sources, and there is confidence that he will sign on the dotted line instead of looking to embark on a fresh challenge elsewhere.

The Gunners fought off competition from Manchester United, Everton and Napoli to land the Brazil international in a £27million move from Lille four years ago, and he has gone on to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet thanks to striking up a formidable partnership with William Saliba at the heart of the capital club's backline.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal are adamant that they do not want to lose Gabriel, and he remains at the forefront of Arteta's plans despite Calafiori's arrival resulting in him facing stiff competition for a regular starting berth, leading to Edu aiming to reach an agreement behind the scenes.

Gabriel Magalhaes' statistical averages per 90 minutes during his domestic career compared to Riccardo Calafiori Gabriel Magalhaes Riccardo Calafiori Pass completion percentage 87.3 88.3 Percentage of dribblers tackled 69.5 55.6 Percentage of aerial duels won 59.6 69.6 Clearances 3.42 2.64 Tackles 1.40 1.76 Blocks 1.23 1.47 Statistics correct as of 12/09/2024

The 26-year-old's current deal allows him to pocket £100,000-per-week and is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, meaning that the Gunners have plenty of time to continue negotiations, but they are keen to reward him after playing a key role in edging closer to ending the wait for a Premier League title.

There is a good feeling coming out of Arsenal that Edu and Arteta will convince Gabriel to put pen-to-paper before the end of the season, GMS sources have learned, but there is hope that he will end uncertainty over his long-term future in the coming months to improve their negotiating position if suitors make a move during the winter transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Magalhaes has made 10 clearances during the early stages of the Premier League campaign, which is a higher figure than all of his Arsenal teammates

Edu Hoping for Gabriel Agreement Since April

North Londoners entered extension conversations last term

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal entered initial conversations with Gabriel over fresh terms in April and, although they have been unable to find an agreement so far, there is a desire to convince him to remain in his current surroundings beyond the end of his existing contract.

The former Dinamo Zagreb man admitted during the summer that he is keen to secure a move to Corinthians before the end of his career, having grown up supporting the Brazilian giants and dreaming of featuring for them, but the Gunners are eager to ensure his head is not turned by a potential exit.

Arsenal's breakthrough in their attempts to tie Arteta down to a new contract comes after GMS sources recently revealed that the Spanish tactician had given a guarantee that he will agree a long-term deal to remain in charge, but Edu is not resting on his laurels and has Gabriel in his sights as the next man to reward with improved terms.

