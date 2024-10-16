Arsenal are preparing an offer worth €50 million (£42 million) for Atalanta defender Isak Hien, according to Fichajes.

Hien has impressed for Atalanta so far this season, starting four games for the Bergamo-based side, as well as playing the full 90 minutes against the Gunners in the two teams' Champions League stalemate back in September. This fine form has prompted the North London outfit to monitor the player, and they're now reportedly interested in adding him to Mikel Arteta's ranks.

Fichajes reveal that the Premier League title contenders will make a blockbuster offer for the centre-back in an upcoming window. It's understood that Arsenal are keen on further reinforcing their defensive cohort, as the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu continue to struggle with injuries, and have identified Hien as a primary target.

Arsenal Eyeing Hien

Arteta is a huge admirer of the player

Developing through Swedish side AIK's academy, alongside Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, Hien eventually settled at Stockholm outfit Djurgardans IF, after a spell at Vasalunds. Impressing in the Swedish top flight, the physical central defender earned a move to Hellas Verona in 2022.

18 months with Verona in Serie A was enough to prompt Atalanta to splash €9 million on Hien in January of this year, and he's since kicked on and established himself as one of the most accomplished defenders in Italy. Making 26 appearances in the latter half of last season, Hien was part of Gian Piero Gasperini's team that went onto win the Europa League last term, playing the full 90 minutes in the 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin back in May.

An achievement of this nature has inevitably meant Hien has begun to garner interest across Europe. According to Fichajes, Arsenal are the primary suitors for the 25-year-old, and are preparing a £42 million bid to sign the player, likely to be lodged in the summer window.

The Gunners are said to admire Hien's physical prowess, aerial ability and ball-playing qualities, and consider him a potentially invaluable addition to their squad. The Sweden international, who has been described as "excellent" and "impenetrable" previously, is entering the prime of his career, and could be convinced to make the step-up to the Premier League and play a rotational role at the Emirates.

It's unlikely the centre-half will usurp the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, but opportunities at full-back could present themselves, with Zinchenko and Tomiyasu potentially on the chopping block as they continue to be unavailable due to fitness issues.

Hien's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 16 Pass Accuracy 82.3% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.31 Tackles Per 90 1.73 Interceptions Per 90 2.12 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 3.46

The club aren't concerned by the Brazilian's knock

As the club prepare to make moves in upcoming transfer windows, Arteta is preparing for the more imminent task that is Bournemouth away this Saturday evening. The Gunners travel to the south coast to take on the Cherries potentially without winger Gabriel Martinelli, who suffered a calf injury whilst on international duty with Brazil.

While the North Londoners aren't overly concerned about the long-term fitness of Martinelli, the 23-year-old is a doubt for Saturday evening's game. The player's absence could open a pathway for Raheem Sterling to start, with the Englishman itching to get minutes after disappointing in his last outing against Southampton before the international break.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 16/10/2024