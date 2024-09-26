Arsenal have no intentions of allowing Ethan Nwaneri to depart the Emirates Stadium on loan and are preparing to issue a hands-off warning ahead of admirers potentially attempting to test their resolve when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the teenager has been provided with further competition as he aims to break into the forefront of boss Mikel Arteta's plans, thanks to Raheem Sterling joining last month on a loan deal which involves parent club Chelsea paying the majority of his wages, the Gunners are adamant that he has a long-term future in north London.

The midweek Carabao Cup third round win over League One outfit Bolton Wanderers proved to be a memorable clash for Nwaneri as he bagged the first two goals of his senior career, and sporting director Edu is on course to reject any proposals from interested parties during the early stages of 2025.

Gunners Will Not Entertain Nwaneri Loan Exit

Teenager pinpointed as having bright future in north London

Arsenal will not entertain the possibility of allowing Nwaneri to seal a temporary move for the second half of the season, according to GMS sources, and the Premier League title-chasers are poised to reject all enquiries from suitors when the winter transfer window opens for business in January.

The attacking midfielder has been named in the matchday squad for each of the Gunners' fixtures since the campaign got underway last month and, despite being limited to just four minutes of top flight action after coming off the bench in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, he is on track to secure further game time.

GMS sources have been informed by Arsenal insiders that Nwaneri was pinpointed as an exciting talent who is destined for the big time when he first joined their ranks at under-nine level, and he does not need to leave to secure first-team experience as he has worked his way into Arteta's plans.

Ethan Nwaneri's performance against Bolton Wanderers compared to his teammates Output Squad rank Pass success percentage 93 =3rd Match rating 8.5 2nd Goals 2 1st Tackles 2 =1st Shots 2 =3rd Dribbles 1 =2nd Statistics correct as of 26/09/2024

The 17-year-old's rise through the Gunners' ranks resulted in the north Londoners rushing to tie him down to his first professional contract in March, ending speculation over his immediate future after attracting interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

Arsenal are adamant that Nwaneri is growing and developing his game after finding himself in and around the senior squad during the early stages of the campaign, GMS sources have learned, and they are pleased with the way he is adapting to an environment he is on course to become a huge part of in the coming years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ethan Nwaneri has found the back of the net 26 times for Arsenal's under-21 and under-18 sides

Nwaneri Poised to Profit in Cup Competitions

Attacking midfielder needs to show patience at Emirates Stadium

GMS sources have been told that Nwaneri is expected to continue getting the majority of his game time in cup competitions as he aims to build experience, despite there initially being optimism that he would be among those in line to profit from captain Martin Odegaard being forced onto the sidelines.

The Norway international sustained ankle ligament damage earlier this month, resulting in Arteta being forced to contend with being unable to call upon a key creative presence during a pivotal stage of the season which has already seen the Gunners pick up a point against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Arsenal are eager for Odegaard to have made a full recovery from his lay-off in time to be involved in the clash against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on October 27, GMS sources recently revealed, but they are refusing to rush him back into the fold and are aware that there is a serious possibility of him missing out on that target.

Although Nwaneri is in contention for further action when the Gunners host newly-promoted Leicester City on Saturday, when he will be looking to build on grabbing a brace during the convincing triumph when Bolton visited north London in midweek, it is doubtful that he will be included in the starting line-up.

The three-cap England under-19 international will have to show patience while learning about the toughness of competing at the very top level, GMS sources understand, but his ability is beyond doubt and Arsenal will issue a hands-off warning to admirers after being serenaded by supporters on Wednesday.

