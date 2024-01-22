Highlights Arsenal have raced ahead of Chelsea in the battle to acquire Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the summer.

The one-cap England international has a £100million price tag as his current employers are attempting to fend off suitors.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Toney is keen to seal a switch to Arsenal when he moves onto pastures new.

Arsenal target Ivan Toney 'likes the idea' of moving to the Emirates Stadium, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners are at serious risk of missing out on the Brentford star's signature if he is put on the market.

Although boss Mikel Arteta was given plenty of cash to spend during the summer, which resulted in Declan Rice becoming the north Londoners' club-record arrival thanks to sealing a £105million switch from West Ham United, he is still searching for his first acquisition since the winter window opened for business at the turn of the year.

Time is running out for Arsenal to draft in reinforcements as the February 1 deadline is looming and, although they registered a 5-0 thumping of Crystal Palace last weekend, first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus failed to get his name on the scoresheet once again and has been limited to just three Premier League goals this season.

Gunners at front of the queue for Toney

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Toney in the summer after his representatives have remained in continuous contact over a potential move across London, according to TEAMtalk, and both parties are hopeful of a deal being struck at the end of the season.

The report suggests that the Gunners are ahead of Chelsea in the hunt for the one-cap England international, who returned from an eight-month ban for breaching betting guidelines when Brentford overcame Nottingham Forest last weekend, as they are prioritising a swoop for him instead of Napoli goal-getter Victor Osimhen.

It is understood that Toney's current employers have slapped a £100million price tag on him as they are determined to keep him out of Arsenal and Chelsea's clutches as they aim to maintain their Premier League status, and his goalscoring display on Saturday emphasised why he is being coveted.

Ivan Toney's performance for Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in numbers Match rating 8.18 Total passes 33 Key passes 2 Aerial challenges won 2 Goals 1 Shots 1 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 22/1/2024

Although transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 27-year-old is keen to complete a switch to north London, handing Arteta a major boost in his pursuit, the Italian journalist is also aware that the Gunners are unable to meet Brentford's demands during the remainder of the winter window.

Toney has admitted that he is desperate to compete for trophies after becoming one of the Premier League's most potent finishers following extensive spells further down the pyramid, while he has refused to rule out the possibility of moving onto pastures new ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The frontman has entered the final 18 months of his £20,000-per-week contract at the Gtech Community Stadium, meaning Brentford are not in a particularly strong negotiating position, and they will be aware that his value will continue decreasing as he nears the expiry of his deal.

Dean Jones - Arteta facing challenges despite Toney being open-minded over move

Although Jones believes that Toney is keen to link up with Arsenal when he brings the curtain down on his Brentford career, he is confident that London rivals Chelsea will stump up a big-money offer if it becomes abundantly clear that a deal is there to be done in the coming months.

The respected journalist had warned that Arteta could face a challenge when he attempts to convince the former Newcastle United man to choose the Emirates Stadium instead of Stamford Bridge as Mykhailo Mudryk has previously shown that the Blues have pulling power when they are in a bidding war.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The most probable outcome is that it is the summer window in which he moves. I genuinely do believe he likes the idea of moving to Arsenal. I think that, reading between the lines, we can quite easily see that he is open-minded about it. "But, if he was actually going to make a move, I can't believe for one second that Chelsea wouldn't be tabling an offer at the same time. Just using the Mykhailo Mudryk move to Chelsea as an example, Arsenal are sometimes convinced that they are going to get a player, but they don't. When it is 50/50 for a player, there is also the possibility that they don't get a deal over the line. "Arsenal could argue that everyone thought that Declan Rice was going to Chelsea, but they got him. You could put that forward, but it would be a big sell to get Ivan Toney to go to the Emirates. We will have to wait and see whether they can do it."

Arsenal snub advances for Smith Rowe

Arsenal have rejected approaches from Premier League rivals for Emile Smith Rowe, according to MailOnline, as they are determined to retain his services beyond the closure of the winter transfer window despite him struggling to work his way into the forefront of Arteta's plans.

The report suggests that West Ham United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the sides who have been keen to strike a deal for the creative midfielder, who has been limited to just 266 minutes of action this season, but the Gunners are refusing to budge.

It is understood that West Ham approached Arsenal to discuss the possibility of signing Smith Rowe on loan for the remainder of the campaign as they seek attacking solutions following Lucas Paqueta's injury, but they have been forced to go back to the drawing board.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta would run the risk of dividing the fanbase if he chooses to offload the England international amid strong interest from Villa, while he refused to rule out the possibility of a suitable offer being considered despite the Gunners' initial stance.

Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position and not under pressure to enter discussions with suitors as Smith Rowe's £40,000-per-week contract still has two-and-a-half years to run, complicating matters for admirers as they aim to come to an agreement.