The Gunners have attempted to steal a march on other suitors by opening discussions with the one-cap England international's representatives.

Although respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Toney's preference is to join Arsenal, he fears that challenging negotiations are on the horizon.

Arsenal have been boosted in their pursuit of Ivan Toney as the Brentford star's 'preference' is to seal a move to the Emirates Stadium, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT who could head in the opposite direction as they look to get the deal over the line.

The Gunners were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, when Declan Rice became their most expensive acquisition of all-time by sealing a £105million switch from West Ham United, but boss Mikel Arteta will be handed another opportunity to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Toney, who is in line to return to action midway through January after serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations, is among those understood to be on Arsenal's wishlist as they look to end their wait for a Premier League title.

Gunners leading chase for Toney

Arsenal are ahead of London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to acquire Toney during the winter window, according to the Independent, after they have been pinpointed as his dream destination due to a challenge for silverware being on the cards.

The report suggests Brentford are open to sanctioning a deal worth up to £80million, despite the striker's potential exit coming as a huge loss for Thomas Frank's side after scoring 68 goals in 124 appearances, and the Gunners feel he could make the difference in their bid to be crowned champions.

Ivan Toney's senior club career in numbers Appearances 392 Goals 160 Assists 56 Yellow cards 88 Sent off 4 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 27/12/2023

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT it is likely that Toney would choose to join Arsenal instead of Chelsea due to Champions League football being on offer and the club boasting an established vision under Arteta's stewardship.

Further competition for the one-cap England international's signature is coming from top clubs across Europe, while Brentford chief Frank has previously claimed that he values the sought-after marksman upwards of the £100million mark, meaning it will not be plain sailing for the north Londoners.

But it is understood that Arsenal have attempted to steal a march on Toney's other admirers by opening discussions with his representatives ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table when the January window opens for business.

The Gunners have noticed a potential opportunity to pounce for the 27-year-old as he is due to enter the final 18 months of his £20,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, and Brentford will be aware that his value will decrease as he edges closer to the expiry date.

Although Jacobs understands that Toney is more keen on joining Arsenal than any other club in the hunt for his services, he believes that Brentford's demands could prove to be a sticking point as they aim to secure their target.

While the respected journalist is aware that Gunners frontman Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a move in the opposite direction to west London, leading to a potential swap deal being on the cards, there has not been any progress in internal discussions.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I have said many times that his preference is to move to Arsenal and stay in London. But Brentford are looking for £80million or more and unless that number comes down, it becomes tough for Arsenal in January. "Plenty of clubs have looked at Nketiah. I suppose the neat link is Brentford, and whether it allows Arsenal to offset any outlay on Toney by offering up Nketiah. "It's certainly true that Arsenal have a good relationship with Brentford and that also allowed them to structure the David Raya deal as an initial loan, which was beneficial for Financial Fair Play. But all this is currently far too premature. "No-one has made a significant approach for Nketiah yet, so it's too early to start connecting dots that really don't yet exist."

Arsenal suffer blow in pursuit of Gyokeres

Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres has insisted that he is keen to remain with Sporting until the end of the season, according to Portuguese media outlet Record, meaning Arteta has hit a major obstacle in his pursuit a matter of days before the transfer window reopens.

The report suggests the striker is fully focused on building on a fruitful start to the season, having racked up 25 goal contributions in 20 appearances, and he is happy in his current surroundings at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Sporting parted with close to £20million as they won the race for Gyokeres in July, having enjoyed a successful spell with Coventry City in the Championship, and they stand to make a significant profit if he is sold thanks to inserting a release clause worth in the region of £87million into his contract.

Reputable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Sweden international's current employers will only entertain sanctioning his exit if the release clause is triggered as head coach Ruben Amorim has told Sporting's board that he is desperate to retain his services.

Gyokeres' stance has come to light after it emerged that Chelsea have not been frightened off by the fee it would take to lure him to the capital, having spent considerable sums since Todd Boehly assumed control of the club in a takeover last year.