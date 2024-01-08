Highlights Arsenal's financial situation might limit their ability to sign big-name players in the January transfer window.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might be hoping for multiple reinforcements before the window closes at the end of the month, but they might not have a lot of money to spend. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has now provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on a trio of youngsters that the Gunners could now target.

It's been an inconsistent start to the season for the Gunners and Arteta's side have failed to win in their last four games. The north London outfit were in the driving seat to win the Premier League title for the majority of last season but fell at the final hurdle, and their early form suggests that they're going to struggle to get their hands on the trophy once again.

Arteta and his recruitment team will be scouring the market to find potential new additions during the January window, but the Gunners spent a hefty amount in the summer. Due to financial regulations, Arsenal might not be able to continue spending at the same level, so they may have to avoid mega signings in the winter.

Onana, Gutierrez, and Hato are targets for Arsenal

Arsenal's recruitment strategy over the last few years has had a major focus on bringing in young talent from around Europe. With the January transfer window now in full flow, the Gunners have been linked with a host of players including a youthful trio. As per Football Insider, Arsenal are plotting a move to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this month as they look to take advantage of their tricky financial situation, despite the Toffees looking to receive around £60m to allow him to depart.

Amadou Onana vs Everton Squad - Premier League 2023/2024 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.99 4th Tackles per game 2.5 2nd Pass success rate 85.4% 1st Fouled per game 2 1st Aerial duels won per game 2.8 4th Stats according to WhoScored - as of 22/12/2023

The Belgian international, despite being a player with his best years ahead of him, is already a regular for Everton and has plenty of experience under his belt at a young age, so he could make an impact now as well as in the future. Arsenal are also contemplating bolstering their defensive options this month, particularly on the left side, and Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez has captured their attention, as reported by The Athletic.

It's also understood that the Gunners are considering a move for Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato, with many clubs around Europe keeping an eye on the defender. However, it appears that any departure from the Dutch club is more likely to come at the end of the campaign, rather than in the January window.

Crook has suggested that Arsenal might not have a lot of money to spend in the January transfer window. The talkSPORT reporter has provided an update on the Gunners' interest in the likes of Onana, who was described as an 'octopus' by team-mate Arnaut Danjuma, Gutierrez, and Hato. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"Midfield as well, because I think at the minute Mikel Arteta maybe the balance in the midfield is not quite right. I've mentioned Amadou Onana a couple of times who's certainly on their long-term list, and Everton are not in the best financial health so that's a possibility. They've got a couple of left-backs they like. The boy Gutierrez at Girona, and also Hato at Ajax. I think they may be more with a view to the summer. I don't think they've got loads of money to spend in this window, Arsenal."

Arteta needs a striker

Over the last year or so, there has been plenty of talk that Arsenal need a top-level centre-forward if they want to take their side to the next level and mount a serious charge on the Premier League title. Since Christmas, Arsenal have had 63 shots but have found the back of the net just once, which could reiterate their need to sign a striker.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal's priority won't be to bring in a new striker this month, with signing a centre-back at the top of their shortlist as it stands. The addition of an extra midfielder or a number nine could come before the window slams shut, but it will depend on the funds they work out for a new central defender.

Speaking on the prospect of signing a striker after Arsenal's loss at home to Liverpool in the FA Cup at the weekend, Arteta said...

“At the moment it doesn't look realistic. My job is to improve the players we have."