Highlights Arsenal are in the hunt for Leonardo Spinazzola's signature after he has entered the final six months of his Roma contract.

The Italy international's agent has confirmed that he will not be penning fresh terms at the Stadio Olimpico.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Spinazzola heading to the Emirates Stadium is a serious possibility ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Arsenal luring Leonardo Spinazzola to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the winter window slamming shut has 'real potential', and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Roma star could help boss Mikel Arteta to 'fix' a major problem.

The Gunners showed plenty of ambition during the summer, with Declan Rice becoming their club-record signing thanks to completing a £105million switch from London rivals West Ham United, but they are still searching for their first acquisition in 2024.

Although Arteta recalled Marquinhos from his loan spell with French side Nantes earlier this month, following a lack of game time, it appears that the Arsenal chief is in the market for a new left-back option ahead of the fast-approaching February 1 deadline.

Gunners among Spinazzola's suitors

Arsenal are preparing to battle it out with Aston Villa to land Spinazzola, according to Italian media outlet La Roma 24, and a January switch to the Premier League has become a distinct possibility due to his contract situation.

The report suggests that the Gunners have registered their interest in the 30-year-old - who has been described as 'unbelievable' by Fiorentina's Fabiano Paris - and Roma are open to cashing in as he has entered the final six months of his deal, which allows him to pocket slightly more than £92,000-per-week.

Arsenal have been handed a potential boost as it is understood that Spinazzola, who was included in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament after putting in a number of scintillating performances en route to glory, is not currently on Villa's shortlist of leading targets despite him being likely to embark on a fresh challenge.

How Leonardo Spinazzola performed at Euro 2020 Average match rating 7.13 Key passes per game 2.0 Shots per game 1.8 Interceptions per game 1.0 Possession won per game 0.8 Clearances per game 0.5 Statistics according to Sofascore - Correct as of 19/1/2024

It has emerged that the Italy international is keen to remain in Europe despite having admirers in the big-spending Saudi Pro League, while Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto is holding discussions with his representatives as his current employers need to sanction outgoings before drafting in reinforcements due to financial restrictions.

Spinazzola's agent, Davide Lippi, has revealed that his client will not entertain penning fresh terms at the Stadio Olimpico and is willing to run his contract down before becoming a free agent in the summer if he fails to move onto pastures new in the coming weeks.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are looking to bring in a full-back despite having a threadbare budget, and the European Championships winner fits the bill as he would provide Oleksandr Zinchenko with competition on the left-hand side of their backline.

Dean Jones - Spinazzola would be good fit on Arsenal's small budget

Jones understands that Spinazzola is on the market ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, with Roma keen to take advantage of their final opportunity to recoup any cash before he becomes a free agent, and it means a January move to Arsenal is possible.

The reputable journalist is aware that Arteta is keen to bring in a new left-back option after identifying it as a problematic position, and the former Juventus man's contract situation means he can be recruited for a cut-price fee.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"If there is one position you can get optimistic about, I think it is about Arsenal bringing in a defender to pad out the squad and also raise the quality a little bit. "The thing with Spinazzola is that he is actually available in this window. If this is the route that Arsenal want to go down, in terms of signing somebody, this has real potential. "Arsenal, obviously, don't have a huge budget. I've been told to be very cautious about measuring who would be a realistic signing and who wouldn't. "But, when you consider this one, it does actually seem to be one that would fit. For sure, it is a position that Arteta wants to fix."

Cedric nearing Emirates Stadium exit

Cedric Soares may have made his final appearance in an Arsenal shirt as he is locked in discussions over a move to Besiktas, according to MailOnline, but there is uncertainty over whether he will join the Turkish giants this month or at the end of the season.

The report suggests that the Super Lig heavyweights are edging towards reaching an agreement with the right-back, who has been starved of Premier League action this term, and there is a possibility that he will initially head to Istanbul on loan.

Cedric has entered the final six months of his £75,000-per-week deal at the Emirates Stadium, meaning he has been able to hold direct negotiations with Besiktas since the turn of the year and can pen a pre-contract agreement.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 32-year-old is in line to move onto pastures new this month, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Arteta, and Arsenal have been seeking a solution which suits all parties.

Although Cedric has been handed 61 outings since joining the Gunners from Southampton, he has been limited to just 45 starts after struggling to work his way to the top of the pecking order thanks to competition from the likes of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.