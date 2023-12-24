Highlights Arsenal may be looking to sign a central defender and a striker in the January transfer window to strengthen their squad.

Despite having options in attack, Mikel Arteta wants top-level players in all positions, including a striker capable of scoring more than 20 goals.

Arteta might also be interested in signing a midfielder, potentially targeting Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz as a replacement for Thomas Partey.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be looking to bring in reinforcements when the January transfer window opens for business, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on their potential pursuit of a defender and a striker.

The Gunners will be pushing to win the Premier League title this season after an impressive start to the campaign. The sides around them who are also competing for the top spot will undoubtedly be looking to bring in new additions in the winter, so Arsenal won't want to be left behind their rivals.

There has been plenty of talk of Arteta and his recruitment team looking to sign a top-level striker due to the lack of goals that Gabriel Jesus is producing, but Arsenal do have enough options in attack. The Spanish manager could be hoping to add more depth throughout his squad in other positions, with a central defender as one of their targets.

Arsenal could be busy in January

Looking at Arsenal's current options in defence, signing a centre-back might not seem like an immediate priority due to the options they have. However, as we saw when Arteta acquired David Raya from Brentford during the summer transfer window, the Arsenal boss wants top-level players not only in his starting XI, but throughout his squad. Even if a current starter is performing at an adequate level, Arteta is always wanting more.

Premier League - 2022/23 top scorers Player Goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 16 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) 15 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 15 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 14 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 14 All stats according to the Premier League

Another area of concern is likely to be through the middle of attack. If Arsenal want to win the Premier League, then signing a striker capable of reaching more than 20 goals could be imperative, with Jesus not hitting the heights expected last season when it comes to the scoring charts in England's top flight.

Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that it's no surprise that Arsenal are potentially looking at alternatives to Jesus ahead of the January transfer window, with the Brazilian not doing the job the Gunners are wanting of him. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were key contributors last term, but Arsenal need to take their side to the next level.

Related Arsenal now looking to sign Gabriel Jesus alternative Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus isn't finding the back of the net as much as Mikel Arteta might be hoping.

Jones has suggested that his understanding is that if Arsenal do go for a striker in the winter window, then they will be forced to raise some funds through player sales first. The journalist adds that the priority for the Gunners will be to sign a centre-back, so the majority of their current transfer budget will go towards that. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"My understanding is that if Arsenal do go for a striker, and obviously there will be a temptation to do that right now because they've got this opportunity to win the Premier League, they're going to have to raise some funds somewhere along the way. The priority for Arsenal is to sign a centre-back. That's what they're looking for. Any money they do have is probably primarily going to go towards that. And then they'll think about bringing in an extra midfielder possibly on loan and what do they do about a number nine? So again, Ivan Toney at £70m, Victor Osimhen at £120m - extremely difficult to do. But there are players within the squad that perhaps could be freed up and you can start to raise that cash."

Arteta also wants a midfielder

Despite a centre-back and a striker potentially being two options for the Gunners to target in the January transfer window, the north London club could also be in the market for a midfielder. Thomas Partey has had some injury troubles this season, so Arteta might want an extra body in the middle of the park.

As per ESPN, Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is a top target for Arsenal, who could look to offload Partey to raise funds for the Brazilian midfielder. The Villans are likely to charge a hefty fee to allow Luiz to part ways considering his importance to Unai Emery's side, so it might be a difficult deal to pull off.